May 11, 2021
Poshan
India Pacer Jasprit Bumrah Gets First Dose COVID-19 Vaccine

Several of his teammates, including skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma, have got their first jab in various vaccination centres across the country.

PTI 11 May 2021, Last Updated at 4:03 pm
Jasprit Bumrah is expected to lead the Indian pace attack in the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand.
Courtesy: Twitter
2021-05-11T16:03:59+05:30

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday said that he has received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (More Cricket News)

"Vaccinated. Please stay safe everyone," tweeted the India and Mumbai Indians speedster along with a picture.

Bumrah is expected to lead the Indian pace attack in the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the subsequent away series in England.



On May 6, senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan had received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Then several of his teammates, including skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma, had got their first jab in various vaccination centres across the country.

Head coach Ravi Shastri was the first from the Indian cricket team to receive the vaccine. He got his first jab in the first week of March, when vaccination was made open for all senior citizens.

In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, the Centre had last month announced a 'liberalised and accelerated' Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1.

As per the order, everyone above the age of 18 is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

