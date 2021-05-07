Ravindra Jadeja In Test Squad For World Test Championship, England Series; No Prithvi Shaw

Ravindra Jadeja has been named in the 20 member squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship and also the five-match Test series against England. (More Cricket News)

Opener Prithvi Shaw, who was dropped after a indifferent show in Australia, has been ignored once again.

K L Rahul, who recently underwent a surgery after being diagnosed with appendicitis, and Wriddhiman Saha, who is infected with COVID-19 during the recently-suspended IPL, have been included subject to their fitness clearance.

The Indian team is scheduled to play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton from June 18-22 before taking on England in a five-Test series.

The series against England will begin at Nottingham (Aug 4-8) and will be followed by matches at Lord's (August 12-16), Leeds (Aug 25-29), Oval (Sep 2-6) and Manchester (Sep 10-14).

There is reportedly 14-day hard quarantine for passengers travelling from India to UK due to the existing COVID-19 situation in the country.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Navdeep Saini have been left out of India's Test squad. The selectors have also picked four standby players - Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, and Arzan Nagwaswalla.



India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine