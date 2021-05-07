Ravindra Jadeja In Test Squad For World Test Championship, England Series; No Prithvi Shaw

May 07, 2021
The squad also includes KL Rahul and Wriddhiman Saha, both subject to fitness clearance.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 May 2021
Ravindra Jadeja along with Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Shami return to India's squad for World Test Championship final and away series against England.
Ravindra Jadeja has been named in the 20 member squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship and also the five-match Test series against England. (More Cricket News)

Opener Prithvi Shaw, who was dropped after a indifferent show in Australia, has been ignored once again.

K L Rahul, who recently underwent a surgery after being diagnosed with appendicitis, and Wriddhiman Saha, who is infected with COVID-19 during the recently-suspended IPL, have been included subject to their fitness clearance.

The Indian team is scheduled to play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton from June 18-22 before taking on England in a five-Test series.

The series against England will begin at Nottingham (Aug 4-8) and will be followed by matches at Lord's (August 12-16), Leeds (Aug 25-29), Oval (Sep 2-6) and Manchester (Sep 10-14).

There is reportedly 14-day hard quarantine for passengers travelling from India to UK due to the existing COVID-19 situation in the country.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Navdeep Saini have been left out of India's Test squad. The selectors have also picked four standby players - Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, and Arzan Nagwaswalla.

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance). 

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

