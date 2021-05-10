May 10, 2021
Poshan
Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma Get First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, pacer Umesh Yadav and Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan have already got their first dose of vaccination

PTI 10 May 2021, Last Updated at 2:03 pm
Ishant Sharma and his wife Pratima, a former India basketball player, uploaded their selfie infront of a vaccination centre.
Courtesy: Twitter (@ImIshant)
2021-05-10T14:03:57+05:30

India captain Virat Kohli and senior pacer Ishant Sharma on Monday received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination. (More Cricket News)

While Kohli, who now lives in Mumbai, posted a photo on instagram, Ishant and his wife Pratima, a former India hoopster, also uploaded their selfie infront of a vaccination centre.

"Thankful for this and grateful for all the essential workers. Happy to see the smooth running of the facility & management. Let's all get vaccinated at the earliest," Ishant wrote on his twitter handle.

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, pacer Umesh Yadav and Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan have already got their first dose of vaccination.

The Indian team will be leaving for England on June 2 for a three and a half month tour, comprising of six Test matches including the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, the Centre had last month announced a 'liberalised and accelerated' Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1.

Now, everyone above the age of 18 are eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine.

India Spinner Piyush Chawla Loses Father To COVID-19

