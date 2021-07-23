Live, Tokyo Olympics, Day 1: Deepika Kumari Finishes 9th As South Koreans Dominate Women's Archery Ranking Round

After the coronavirus pandemic forced it to postpone for a year, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics finally gets underway in Japan on Friday. World number 1 archer Deepika Kumari is the first Indian to take the field in Tokyo. She is competing in women's individual ranking round. Later in the day, her husband Atanu Das will compete in men's individual ranking round. He will have the company of two more Indians -- Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav. More than 11,000 athletes will compete in 339 events across 33 sports. India is being represented by its largest-ever contingent of 127 athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, which also includes the highest female representation of 56 sportspersons. Follow live updates and results from the opening day of the Tokyo Olympics here:

7:37 AM IST: Men's Individual Ranking Round starts 9:30 AM IST. India will have three archers - Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav.

7:33 AM IST: What does it mean for Deepika? Not so bad return. She will meet Bhutan's Karma, who finished 56th with a personal best score of 616, in the round of 64.

7:31 AM IST: Record Alert!

Olympic Record for South Korean An San. Her 680 is seven more than Lina Herasymenko's previous past record of 673 points. The next three also surpassed 673. Sensational.

7:28 AM IST: Three South Koreans at the top - An San (680), Jang Minhee (677) and Kang Chae-young (675); followed by Alejandra Valencia of Mexico (674) and Mackenzie Brown of US (668). Another Mexican, Aida Roman is sixth (665). Japan's Azusa Yamauchi (665) and ROC's (Russian) Ksenia Perova (664) are ahead of Deepika.

7:25 AM IST: Another poor round. Only 54 (X-10-9-9-9-7) from the 27-year-old Indian. She finished individual ranking round ninth with 663 points.

7:19 AM IST: Pressure telling! Deepika shoots a poor 53 in the penultimate lot (9-9-9-9-9-8). She is seventh with 609. Another six arrows to improve her position. A lot will depend on how others shoot.

7:12 AM IST: Four 10s and two Xs for 58 points. Deepika moves to sixth after the end of the 10th lot. She has 556 total points. An San (568) still leads, followed by her South Korean compatriot Kang Chae-young (564).

7:00 AM IST: Slight improvement. Deepika shoots 56 in the 7th lot (X-X-10-10-9-7). Her total is 498.

6:51 AM IST: A very poor effort. Deepika shoots 53 (10-9-9-9-9-7) to slip to 8th. She now has a total of 442.

6:46 AM IST: Second half started.

Deepika Kumari shoots 55 (X-10-9-9-9-8). Still fourth. An San becomes the first to breach 400 points (401 after 42 arrows).

6:32 AM IST: Here are the records to beat

- World record (692 points) by Kang Chaeyoung of South Korea in 2019

- Olympic record (673 points) by Herasymenko Lina of Ukraine in 1996 Atlanta

6:27 AMS IST: Deepika's recap: 36 arrows - 334 points (7 Xs and 17 10s).

An San has 11 Xs and 22 10s.

6:24 AM IST: Another strong show from Deepika. Guess what! She's now fourth. She shoots 57 (X-10-10-9-9-9) to finish the first half with 334 points.

And not so surprisingly, two Koreans are now heading the field. An San with 345, and Jang Minhee with 339. American Mackenzie Brown is third with 336.

6:20 AM IST: Brilliant from Deepika. Almost perfect. 59 points (X-10-10-10-10-9) from her fifth lot. She has 227 points. Now moves to 10th.

6:13 AM IST: Elsewhere in Tokyo Bay, Men's Single Scull Heat has just been completed. It will be followed by Women's Single Sculls Heats.

6:10 AM IST: Well, Deepika is losing her grip. She is now 14th with 218 points. Shot her lowest points in the fourth lot, 51 (X-X-8-8-8-7).

Meanwhile, An San extends her lead at the top with 230 points. Second is Veronika of Ukraine (225). Also with 225 is Valencia Alejendra.

6:02 AM IST: An San shoots another 58. She now has 174, three more than Veronika (171) after the third lot. Deepika remains 10th. She shoots 56, one more than the previous lot. Her sequence: X-X-9-9-9-9. She has now a total of 167 points, tied with Roman Aida of Mexico. Ties are broken with 10's, then with inner 10's (X's).

5:58 AM IST: Each archer will shoot 72 arrows (12 lots/groupings of six arrows) to decide the ranking. The first-ranked archer meets the lowest-ranked, 64th archer, the second against the 63rd, and so on, in the next round.

5:50 AM IST: Ukraine's Marchenko Veronika with 58 was leading but, South Korea's An San has taken over the lead after the second lot - two 58's for 116.

And Deepika Kumari slips to 10th, with a total of 111. She shot 55 points in the second lot - 10, 10, 9, 9, 9, 8.

5:46 AM IST: Deepika is 8th after the first six arrows. Strong start but poor finish in the first lot. Her sequence: X-10-10-9-9-8. She has 56 points.

5:37 AM IST: There will be five archery events in these Games -- Men's individual, Men's team, Women's Individual, Women's team and Mixed team. India will compete in four events, except the Women's team event.

All events are taking place at Yumenoshima Park.

5:33 AM IST: This is women's individual ranking round. Deepika Kumari, the top-ranked archer in the world, is the lone Indian in the fray.

5:27 AM IST: Deepika Kumari has been assigned Target 47A on the Start List.

