July 22, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Tokyo Olympics, Day 1, Live Streaming: Full India Schedule, Athletes In Action, Opening Ceremony - How To Watch

Tokyo Olympics, Day 1, Live Streaming: Full India Schedule, Athletes In Action, Opening Ceremony - How To Watch

India's campaign at Tokyo Olympics will begin on Day 1 with four archers competing in individual ranking rounds. Hours later, the Games will witness its Opening Ceremony

Outlook Web Bureau 22 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:04 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Tokyo Olympics, Day 1, Live Streaming: Full India Schedule, Athletes In Action, Opening Ceremony - How To Watch
Indian archery team during a practice session in Tokyo.
Courtesy: SAI
Tokyo Olympics, Day 1, Live Streaming: Full India Schedule, Athletes In Action, Opening Ceremony - How To Watch
outlookindia.com
2021-07-22T10:04:45+05:30

The Tokyo Olympic Games finally started on July 21 (Wednesday), 2021 after one year of postponement with softball and football actions because of their bigger competition schedule. But the XXXII Olympiad, or the 2020 Summer Olympics will officially start with the Opening Ceremony on July 23 (Friday).

Tokyo Olympics | Full ScheduleSports News

Day 1 of the Games will witness very little sporting action, with only two sports -- Archery and Rowing -- scheduled for competition in the morning, of course before the Opening Ceremony.

India has sent a four-member archery team to the Games, and the country has high hopes from Deepika Kumari and her husband Atanu Das, and other members of the men's team -- Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai.

All Olympics actions will be broadcast live in India.

Here's a look at Day 1 schedule featuring Indian athletes and telecast details (All times in IST)

Deepika Kumari - Archery
Event: Women's individual ranking round
Time: 5:30 AM to 7:30 AM
Venue: Yumenoshima Park, Tokyo, Japan

Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai - Archery
Event: Men’s individual ranking round
Time: 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM
Venue: Yumenoshima Park, Tokyo, Japan

Opening Ceremony
Time: Starts at 4:30 PM
Venue: National Stadium in Tokyo

TV Channels: DD Sports, Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Home Of French Open, Roland Garros To Host Boxing Matches In September

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Deepika Kumari Pravin Jadhav Tarundeep Rai Atanu Das Tokyo Japan Archery India At Olympic Games Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos