Tokyo Olympics, Day 1, Live Streaming: Full India Schedule, Athletes In Action, Opening Ceremony - How To Watch

The Tokyo Olympic Games finally started on July 21 (Wednesday), 2021 after one year of postponement with softball and football actions because of their bigger competition schedule. But the XXXII Olympiad, or the 2020 Summer Olympics will officially start with the Opening Ceremony on July 23 (Friday).

Day 1 of the Games will witness very little sporting action, with only two sports -- Archery and Rowing -- scheduled for competition in the morning, of course before the Opening Ceremony.

India has sent a four-member archery team to the Games, and the country has high hopes from Deepika Kumari and her husband Atanu Das, and other members of the men's team -- Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai.

All Olympics actions will be broadcast live in India.

Here's a look at Day 1 schedule featuring Indian athletes and telecast details (All times in IST)

Deepika Kumari - Archery

Event: Women's individual ranking round

Time: 5:30 AM to 7:30 AM

Venue: Yumenoshima Park, Tokyo, Japan

Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai - Archery

Event: Men’s individual ranking round

Time: 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Venue: Yumenoshima Park, Tokyo, Japan

Opening Ceremony

Time: Starts at 4:30 PM

Venue: National Stadium in Tokyo

TV Channels: DD Sports, Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

