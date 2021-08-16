As situation in Afghanistan continues to worsen, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has revealed that international cricketer Rashid Khan’s family is stuck in the country and he can’t get them out. (More Cricket News)

Rashid, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League, is currently in England playing in the inaugural edition of ‘The Hundred’ for Trent Rockets.

As Taliban swiftly regained control of the entire country after US troops withdrawal, many in Afghanistan were stuck due to sudden turn of events.

Pietersen, while, commenting for Sky Sports, said, "There's a lot of things that are happening at home."

"We had a long chat… and he is worried. He can’t get his family out and there’s a lot happening for him,” the former England cricketer revealed.

MUST READ: Panicky Afghanistan Football Officials Want Refuge In India

Rashid few days back had made an appeal for peace.

"Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos, thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed. Thousand families displaced..Don't leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghanistan. We want peace," he had tweeted.

Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos,thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed.Thousand families displaced..

Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying AfghaniatanðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ«.

We want peace.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) August 10, 2021

ALSO READ: Taliban Declares War In Afghanistan Over

Despite being under strain and worried about his family, Rashid has also started a fundraiser to help people of Afghanistan.

“The ongoing war in Afghanistan has led to humanitarian crisis. Please support @RashidKhanFund & @Afghan_cricketA emergency online fundraiser to provide basic essentials to those affected by the conflict,” the cricketer tweeted.

The ongoing war in Afghanistan has led to humanitarian crisis. Please support @RashidKhanFund & @Afghan_cricketA emergency online fundraiser to provide basic essentials to those affected by the conflict. Link below â¬ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/6AoUdDABty — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) August 10, 2021



Many Afghan cricketers including Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman play in Indian Premier League. Despite being under strain, Rashid played Rockets match against Manchester Originals taking 3/16.

Meanwhile, Nabi also made an appeal for peace. "The bloodshed and conflict across Afghanistan has been intensifying, leaving many in vulnerable situation. Mohammed Nabi Foundation is fundraising to provide vital aid to the most needy. With your generous donations we can make a difference," Nabi tweeted.

The bloodshed and conflict across Afghanistan has been intensifying, leaving many in vulnerable situation. Mohammed Nabi Foundation is fundraising to provide vital aid to the most needy. With your generous donations we can make a difference. Link â¬ÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂhttps://t.co/a2HIevSPeh — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) August 11, 2021

Meanwhile Sunrisers Hyderabad has said that both Nabi and Rashid will be available for the rescheduled IPL to be held in UAE.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine