IPL 2021 Will Be Completed In UAE; BCCI Still Undecided On Hosting T20 World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided that the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 will be completed in UAE.

This was discussed during the Special General Meeting on Saturday. Sources say that former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla is in Dubai to discuss the modalities with the Emirates Cricket Board that hosted IPL 2020.

The likely dates of the remaining portion of IPL 2021 will be between September 18 and October 10 after India's tour of England ends and before the World T20 championship begins.

BCCI is still not sure if India can host the World T20 given the intensity of the COVID pandemic. It was decided that BCCI will ask for some more time from the International Crocket Council to access the situation and take a call. UAE remains the best choice for the T20 World Cup.

"The BCCI SGM further authorised the office bearers to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021," secretary Jay Shah said in the statement.

A senior state association member said there is also a tax rebate issue with regards to ICC T20 World Cup which is still an ongoing process.



"ICC wants tax waivers but we have to abide by government guidelines. But a World T20 in India means that all the stakeholders happen to gain. But sitting in May, you can't predict the health emergency in October. So we need some time," he said.

BCCI's attention continues to remain on the money-spinning IPL. In its hour-long virtual meeting attended by all its top office-bearers, not a word was discussed on domestic cricket. It has been a sore point in Sourav Ganguly's tenure as president.

"It's sad that the BCCI has not cared much for domestic cricketers. Yes, the situation is not conducive for resumption of domestic cricket but the officials don't even want to plan anything," said a senior official who attended the SGM.

The SGM, held virtually, lasted for about 50 minutes.

