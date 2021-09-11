Saturday, Sep 11, 2021
‘My friends, with each passing day I feel a little better’ – Pele Writes From Hospital Bed

Pele is the only player to have won three FIFA World Cups in 1958, 1962 and 1970 editions. | File photo

Hospital authorities said Pele is ‘awake', actively talking and keeping his vital signs in normality

2021-09-11T14:28:18+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

11 September 2021, Last Updated at 2:28 pm

Three-time World Cup-winning Brazilian legend Pele, who underwent successful surgery to remove a tumor on the right side of his colon, remained in the intensive care unit, according to the hospital authorities. (More Football News)

Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo, where Pele is being treated said in a statement on Monday that the 80-year-old Pele was recovering well in a ‘satisfactory manner’ and expected to be moved to a regular room on Tuesday. The authorities also said that Pele is ‘awake', actively talking and keeing his vital signs in normality’.

“My friends, with each passing day I feel a little better. I’m looking forward to playing again, but I’m still going to recover for a few more days. While I’m here, I take the opportunity to talk a lot with my family and to rest. Thanks again for all the loving messages. We’ll be together again soon!” Pele said in an Instagram post on Friday.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by PeleÌÂÂÂ (@pele)

He went to the hospital for routine exams at the end of August when the tumor was found. The hospital said in a statement then that the tumor was identified during routine cardiovascular and laboratory exams. It added it collected samples to be analyzed but has not released the results.

Pele, the only male player to win three World Cups, has had mobility problems since a failed hip replacement surgery in 2012. He has been forced to use walkers and wheelchairs in public. He has also been admitted to several hospitals in recent years for kidney and prostate procedures.

Pele won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

With AP inputs

Outlook Web Bureau Pele Sao Paulo Football Brazil national football team Football: FIFA World Cup FIFA Sports
