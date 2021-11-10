Live Streaming Of Australia Vs Pakistan: Where To See T20 World AUS vs PAK Semifinal Live

Unbeaten Pakistan will take on mighty Australia in the second semifinal of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super-12 at Dubai International cricket stadium on November 11 (Thursday). Live streaming of AUS vs PAK will be available from 7.30 PM IST for Indian viewers.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan have left the cricketing world by surprise with their one after the other victory, especially against India and New Zealand.

Pakistan is flying high on confidence thanks to the explosive batting of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Asif Ali, and brilliant line and lengths by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The AUS vs PAK T20 World Cup semifinal match can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live streaming of the Australia vs Pakistan match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM IST.

Pakistan were challenged by Afghanistan and Scotland but Asif Ali and veteran Shoaib Malik stepped in and proved that Pakistan's line-up has sufficient depth in its batting. Pakistan would be aiming to keep their winning streak going on against Australia.

On the other hand, Australia had a brilliant start to their tournament with back-to-back victories. However, Aaron Finch's side suffered a major blow to their confidence when they lost to England by eight wickets. The game was an eye-opener for Australia.

Australia made a strong comeback against Bangladesh and build on their momentum in their do-or-die match against the West Indies.

Aaron Finch-led side defeated both Bangladesh and West Indies. These wins helped Australia regain their confidence and if there is one person who benefitted from the last two group matches it is David Warner.

The opener was out of form for nearly 12 months but he can be Australia's match-winner in the semifinals. With both Australia and Pakistan high on confidence, the second semifinal will be a cracker that one cannot afford to miss.