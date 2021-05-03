Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Match Postponed After COVID-19 Positive Cases

The 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, scheduled for Monday, has been postponed after 2 KKR members test positive for COVID-19.
More to follow...
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
David Warner Sacked As Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain For IPL 2021, Kane Williamson Takes Over
Former India Cricket Selector Kishan Rungta Dies Due To COVID-19
IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Preview: Struggling RR, SRH Look To Revive Campaign