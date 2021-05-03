May 03, 2021
Poshan
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Match Postponed After COVID-19 Positive Cases

The KKR vs RCB match was scheduled in Ahmedabad on Monday. This is the first case of squad members testing COVID positive when IPL 2021 in full swing

Outlook Web Bureau 03 May 2021
This is the first time that an IPL 2021 match has been postponed due to coronavirus.
The 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, scheduled for Monday, has been postponed after 2 KKR members test positive for COVID-19.

More to follow...

Outlook Web Bureau Ahmedabad Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 COVID-19 Coronavirus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Sports

