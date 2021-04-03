From Sachin Tendulkar To Alia Bhatt, Ten Famous People Who Recently Tested Covid-19 Positive

Amid the second wave of the pandemic gripping the country, India recorded 89,129 fresh covid-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike since September. The new cases have pushed the country’s coronavirus caseload to 1.23 crore and the virus has neither spared the common man nor many of the country’s celebrities.

Here's a list of popular personalities who recently tested positive for the infection.

1. Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tested positive for Covid-19. Confirming the news on Twitter on March 27, the cricketer wrote,“ I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative.”

In another update, Tendulkar was hospitalised on Friday as he shared the development on Twitter.

Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone.



Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ win. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2021

2. Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. His son and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah confirmed the news on Twitter.

My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 30, 2021

3. Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Alia Batt also tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Bhatt posted a note saying that she is currently following all the safety protocols listed by her doctors.

4. Rohit Saraf

Adding himself to the list, popular Bollywood actor Rohit Saraf also tested Covid-19 positive recently. Saraf announced the news on Instagram urging his fans to stay safe and follow Covid-19 guidelines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf)

5. Harmanpreet Kaur

The Indian women's T20 team captain Harmanpreet Kaur tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. The sports personality is isolating herself at home.

6. Bappi Lahiri

Music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri has been admitted to the hospital after he was detected with mild Covid symptoms, He was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital as a precautionary measure on Wednesday night.

7. Irfan Pathan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also tested positive for the infection. In a Tweet, the 36-year-old wrote: "I have tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and have isolated myself and quarantined at home."

8. Aamir Khan

Bollywood celebrity Aamir Khan also contracted the virus last month. The 56-year-old actor’s spokesperson confirmed the news on March 24 and said that he was at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols, and doing fine.

9. Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh also tested positive for Covid-19 in the second national wave. The 'Dangal' star shared the health update with her fans on Instagram.

10. Robert Vadra

The latest addition to the list is businessperson Robert Vadra. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that she has decided to self-isolate after her husband tested positive for Covid-19. She also announced the cancellation of her poll campaign in Assam.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Bajpayee, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Tara Sutaria had also tested positive for Covid-19.

