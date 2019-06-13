Indian Football Transfer Gossip: Chennai City's Nestor Gordillo Allegedly Signs For Pune City Without Informing Parent Club

After winning the 2018-19 I-League title, Chennai City have been facing certain problems in the transfer market. With Indian football's transfer window ongoing, it was pretty obvious for the South Indian club to fall prey to cash-strapped Indian Super League outfits. Now, the club's Spanish star Nestor Gordillo finds himself in dirty waters, after it has been revealed that FC Pune City have allegedly signed him without taking permission from his parent club.

According to sources, The Stallions signed the 29-year-old without informing Chennai City. The club's stance is that the former Huracan man can leave Akbar Nawas' side, but will need to compensate.

Earlier, media reports had also revealed that the club's Indian star Romario Jesuraj had allegedly negotiated with an ISL outfit, without taking permission.

The lack of transparency in Indian football right now has been creating plenty of problems for clubs and players.

Currently, even forward Jobby Justin finds himself in murky waters, after East Bengal refused to him NOC. Justin has been signed by ATK. The QEB-owned side are of the idea that Justin had signed an agreement, but Justin doesn't believe so.

Losing Gordillo to Pune will be a huge loss for Chennai. The midfielder scored eight goals and registered nine assists last season, and is one of their main creative outlet.