﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  EPL 2019-20: Pep Guardiola Defiant Over Defensive Reinforcements Despite Manchester City' Set-Piece Woes

EPL 2019-20: Pep Guardiola Defiant Over Defensive Reinforcements Despite Manchester City' Set-Piece Woes

Aymeric Laporte's six-month absence and a shock defeat at Norwich City in their fifth English Premier League match of the season will not persuade Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to enter the market for a defender

Omnisport 15 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
EPL 2019-20: Pep Guardiola Defiant Over Defensive Reinforcements Despite Manchester City' Set-Piece Woes
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks dejected on the touchline during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Manchester City at Carrow Road, Norwich, England, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
AP Photo
EPL 2019-20: Pep Guardiola Defiant Over Defensive Reinforcements Despite Manchester City' Set-Piece Woes
outlookindia.com
2019-09-15T22:12:14+0530

Pep Guardiola insists he does not need to bring in defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window despite Manchester City's surprise 3-2 loss at Norwich City. (More Football News)

Aymeric Laporte is expected to be out until the new year after undergoing surgery on a knee injury, with the Premier League champions losing at Carrow Road in his absence on Saturday.

Also Read: Gameweek 5 Early Review - Abraham Hits Hat-Trick, Reds March On

Goals from Kenny McLean, Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki earned the injury-hit Canaries a famous win, while Sergio Aguero and Rodri were on target for City.

Before the game Guardiola indicated City would not enter the market to replace Laporte despite being left with only two senior centre-backs, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi, after the departure of club captain Vincent Kompany.

Also Read: City Are Still The Favourites, Says Carragher

Stones and Otamendi were both at fault in a dreadful defensive performance as City lost in the league for the first time since January, with McLean's headed opener coming from a corner.

Asked if City have a problem defending near-post corners in particular, Guardiola said: "In four seasons, yes. Our quality of play is different but we defended incredibly well in the past."

Also Read: Mane, Salah Keep Up 100 Percent Record For Reds

Guardiola, who surprisingly left talisman Kevin De Bruyne on the bench, feels Stones and Otamendi can still form a reliable partnership in the wake of their error-strewn display, while Kyle Walker was involved in conceding a cheap second goal to Cantwell.

"It's football," he added. "We talk and improve from this, Kyle knows it and this happens sometimes, try to improve for the next time.

"They [Stones and Otamendi] play how many times together? A lot, they are the centre-backs we have. Maybe Fernandinho or Rodri can play there. I'm not worried, it's football. How many games John and Nico played in more than three games together? A lot.

"Normally I count their chances and I think they didn't create too much, three goals, I don't know from how many shots on target but I don't have that feeling they had many, many chances, but sometimes this happens."

An injury crisis left Norwich without 11 players and Daniel Farke could not even fill his bench of seven substitutes without including two goalkeepers.

"Of course it is special day for us and for the club," he told BBC Sport. "Against one of the best teams in the world and when we have so many injuries.

"We had to be special in our plan for City because they are the best team in the world, but we had setbacks too with our injuries.

"We deserve the win, we were exceptional."

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Pep Guardiola Aymeric Laporte Manchester English Premier League (EPL) Football Manchester City Sports
Next Story : FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019: MVP Ricky Rubio Leads Spain To Final Glory, Marc Gasol Claims Rare NBA-World Cup Double
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters