﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  EPL 2019-20: Manchester City Are Still English Premier League Favourites, Says Former Liverpool Star Jamie Carragher

EPL 2019-20: Manchester City Are Still English Premier League Favourites, Says Former Liverpool Star Jamie Carragher

Liverpool may have won their first four games of the English Premier League season, but Jamie Carragher labelled Manchester City title favourites

Omnisport 13 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
EPL 2019-20: Manchester City Are Still English Premier League Favourites, Says Former Liverpool Star Jamie Carragher
Manchester City's Fernandinho lifts teammate Bernardo Silva after the latter scored a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
AP Photo
EPL 2019-20: Manchester City Are Still English Premier League Favourites, Says Former Liverpool Star Jamie Carragher
outlookindia.com
2019-09-13T01:45:13+0530

Manchester City remain favourites to win the Premier League ahead of Liverpool, according to Jamie Carragher.

Liverpool have made a perfect start to the league campaign, winning their opening four matches to hold a two-point lead at the top early in the season.

Also Read: EPL 2019-20, Gameweek 4 Review

Jurgen Klopp's men pushed City all the way last season before Pep Guardiola's side defended their title.

Carragher, who won the Champions League during a stellar career at Liverpool, believes City are still favourites.

"I think it's a bit early yet. I think we've got to probably wait until Christmas," he said on Wednesday.

Also Read: Making Sense Of Liverpool's 13-Game Top-Flight Winning Streak

"I do feel around about Christmas time Liverpool and City will have a substantial gap and it looks like there's a little bit of a gap at this moment.

"But I still think City are favourites and are the best team in the Premier League at this moment because they won the Premier League and they proved that last season.

Also Read: Referees 'Constantly Learning' After VAR Errors In EPL

"So I think it's still on Liverpool to overtake City but they're more than capable."

Liverpool (12 points) and Manchester City (10) are ahead of Leicester City (eight) through four games.

Manchester City make the trip to Norwich City on Saturday, while Liverpool host Newcastle United on the same day.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Liverpool Manchester City English Premier League (EPL) Football Sports
Next Story : Virgil Van Dijk Winning Ballon D'Or Wouldn't Make Him Better Than Lionel Messi: Rafael Van Der Vaart
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters