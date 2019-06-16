﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Cricket World Cup, India Vs Pakistan: 'Jay Jay Vijay Shankar' Fans Create New Chant For Tamil Nadu All-Rounder

Cricket World Cup, India Vs Pakistan: 'Jay Jay Vijay Shankar' Fans Create New Chant For Tamil Nadu All-Rounder

Ahead of Cricket World Cup's India Vs Pakistan, fans were seen singing songs supporting Vijay Shankar.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 June 2019
Cricket World Cup, India Vs Pakistan: 'Jay Jay Vijay Shankar' Fans Create New Chant For Tamil Nadu All-Rounder
The Bharat Army were singing Vijay Shankar chants ahead of India Vs Pakistan clash in the ongoing Cricket World Cup.
PTI
Cricket World Cup, India Vs Pakistan: 'Jay Jay Vijay Shankar' Fans Create New Chant For Tamil Nadu All-Rounder
outlookindia.com
2019-06-16T15:33:06+0530

With India facing Pakistan in their ongoing Cricket World Cup fixture, it looks like fans (The Bharat Army) have created a chant for Vijay Shankar! The 28-year-old is currently part of Virat Kohli's side and is also part of the roster against the Green Army. This is also his World Cup debut!

Live Blog | Live Scorecard | Full Coverage

The tournament's official Twitter handle posted a video, captioned as, "Jay Jay Vijay Shankar, he'll pull away the bouncer, he's a batting all-rounder. He has come from Tamil Nadu. He has made his World Cup breakthrough!"

The 28-year-old right-handed all-rounder has hit the limelight and is expected to keep his place in Kohli's side for the next few years.

Although, Shankar might not have much role to play atleast in the batting section, but his overall contribution to the team is noteworthy!

ALSO READ: Cricket World Cup, India Vs Pakistan: Look Who's In Old Trafford – Virender Sehwag And Ranveer Singh Click Selfie

Before the clash, former player Sanjay Manjrekar stated, "For India and Pakistan, the No. 1 sport is cricket and the No. 2 is a very distant No. 2, so India and Pakistan are actually on the World map more because of their cricket, and that is to a big part of their existence."

He went onto reveal, "In our time, we played against each other a lot, and there would be the inevitable altercation or some kind of needle between two players, like when Ajay Jadeja played that innings in 96' and went tough to Waqar Younis. Venkatesh Prasad vs Aamir Sohail was a big moment in one of the World Cup games."

ALSO READ: Cricket World Cup, India Vs Pakistan: Against Them We Always Play With A Higher Intensity, Says Ravindra Jadeja – WATCH

"There were these stories that carried on to the next series, but because India-Pakistan don't play as much, there isn't any kind of build up that you could do with to players, but having said that, mistake not, India-Pakistan in a World Cup match, the same edge will come back, there is no doubt about it because the World Cup is a special thing," continued Manjrekar.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Vijay Shankar Old Trafford, Manchester Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket Indian Cricket Team India Vs Pakistan Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Highly Doubt How Much We Can Fight Against Modi,' Says Telangana Congress MLA
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters