Cricket World Cup, India Vs Pakistan: 'Jay Jay Vijay Shankar' Fans Create New Chant For Tamil Nadu All-Rounder

With India facing Pakistan in their ongoing Cricket World Cup fixture, it looks like fans (The Bharat Army) have created a chant for Vijay Shankar! The 28-year-old is currently part of Virat Kohli's side and is also part of the roster against the Green Army. This is also his World Cup debut!

Live Blog | Live Scorecard | Full Coverage

The tournament's official Twitter handle posted a video, captioned as, "Jay Jay Vijay Shankar, he'll pull away the bouncer, he's a batting all-rounder. He has come from Tamil Nadu. He has made his World Cup breakthrough!"

The 28-year-old right-handed all-rounder has hit the limelight and is expected to keep his place in Kohli's side for the next few years.

Although, Shankar might not have much role to play atleast in the batting section, but his overall contribution to the team is noteworthy!

ALSO READ: Cricket World Cup, India Vs Pakistan: Look Who's In Old Trafford – Virender Sehwag And Ranveer Singh Click Selfie

Before the clash, former player Sanjay Manjrekar stated, "For India and Pakistan, the No. 1 sport is cricket and the No. 2 is a very distant No. 2, so India and Pakistan are actually on the World map more because of their cricket, and that is to a big part of their existence."

He went onto reveal, "In our time, we played against each other a lot, and there would be the inevitable altercation or some kind of needle between two players, like when Ajay Jadeja played that innings in 96' and went tough to Waqar Younis. Venkatesh Prasad vs Aamir Sohail was a big moment in one of the World Cup games."

ALSO READ: Cricket World Cup, India Vs Pakistan: Against Them We Always Play With A Higher Intensity, Says Ravindra Jadeja – WATCH

"There were these stories that carried on to the next series, but because India-Pakistan don't play as much, there isn't any kind of build up that you could do with to players, but having said that, mistake not, India-Pakistan in a World Cup match, the same edge will come back, there is no doubt about it because the World Cup is a special thing," continued Manjrekar.