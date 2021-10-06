Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil, Argentina Face Stiff Tests

Brazil's game against Argentina in the World Cup Qualifiers last month was suspended after health officials removed four Argentinean players from the pitch for breaching quarantine rules.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil, Argentina Face Stiff Tests
Lionel Messi trains with his Argentina teammates ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying encounter against Paraguay. | Twitter (Seleccion Argentina)

Trending

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil, Argentina Face Stiff Tests
outlookindia.com
2021-10-06T11:16:23+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 06 Oct 2021, Updated: 06 Oct 2021 11:16 am

Brazil and Argentina will be hoping to avoid any more interruptions when the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying resumes Thursday across South America. (More Football News)

The game between the two rivals in Sao Paulo last month was suspended shortly after kickoff after a Brazilian health official entered the pitch to remove four Argentina players he considered should be in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols.

Both teams then earned victories in their second games of that international window to remain on course for a place in 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

And similar scenes should be avoided when Brazil, who top the qualifying standings, visit last-placed Venezuela and second-place Argentina travel to Asuncion to face Paraguay.

This time, England-based players have been allowed to travel to South America despite Britain’s strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Premier League players will have to show they have been fully vaccinated to avoid 10-day quarantine after they return to their clubs. Also on Thursday, third-place Uruguay will host Colombia. Ecuador, in fourth place, will play Bolivia and Peru host Chile.

Brazil has 24 points and Argentina has 18 from eight matches. Uruguay (15), Ecuador (13) and Colombia (13) follow, but they’ve all played nine matches.

The top four teams secure a spot at next year’s World Cup in Qatar. The fifth-place team will enter a playoff against a team from a different confederation.

VENEZUELA vs BRAZIL

A win in Venezuela would put Brazil on the verge of qualifying for Qatar, but coach Tite might be without a key starter. Midfielder Casemiro is out with an injury, with Liverpool’s Fabinho seen as his likely replacement.

Fabinho is one of several England-based players, including goalkeeper Ederson, defender Thiago Silva and striker Gabriel Jesus, who couldn’t play in the previous international window amid pressure from their Premier League clubs.

Jesus, who hasn’t played for Brazil since the Copa America quarterfinals, was widely criticised at home after the last World Cup in Russia, when he failed to score a single goal. Brazil lost to Belgium in the quarterfinals but Jesus said he’s already thinking about redeeming himself in Qatar.

“I don’t think I will erase 2018, but I will write another story,” Jesus said at a news conference on Tuesday. “Now we have a new group.”

PARAGUAY vs ARGENTINA

Paraguay’s well-organised and defensive team has often given Lionel Messi’s Argentina side a difficult time. Argentina managed to beat Paraguay 1-0 at the Copa America, but their previous four meetings resulted in three draws and a win for Paraguay.

Expect another tough game for Argentina on Thursday, with Paraguay coach Eduardo Berizzo — an Argentine — having already said he will use a back five to stop Messi and his teammates.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni is sticking with much of the squad that won the Copa America in July, the country’s first major title in 28 years and Messi’s first with the national team.

“There is a foundation of 80 or 90 per cent that is repeated in this squad,” Scaloni said. “That gives you some ease, despite the little time we have to work.”

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Lionel Messi Gabriel Jesus Tite Brazil Argentina national football team Brazil national football team Football World Cup qualifiers FIFA Football: FIFA World Cup Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s Return A Big Boost For India Ahead Of T20 Series

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s Return A Big Boost For India Ahead Of T20 Series

England’s Pakistan Tour Pullout - Michael Holding Says It Is Because Of ‘Western Arrogance’

Former Germany Captain Phillip Lahm opposes FIFA’s Biennial World Cup Plans

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Aim For Top-Two Finish Against Inconsistent Punjab Kings

'Rajasthan Royals Batsmen At Fault, Not Toss Or Pitch,' Fumes Sangakkara After Loss Vs Mumbai Indians

Germany Unveils Logo For 2024 European Championship In Berlin

Varun Chakravarthy’s Dodgy Knees Are BCCI’s Biggest Headache Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma Feels It's Advantage Mumbai Indians In IPL 2021 Playoff Fight - Here's Why

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The Postal Memoirs

The Postal Memoirs

Advertisement

More from Sports

Mumbai Indians Thrash Rajasthan Royals To Keep IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes Alive

Mumbai Indians Thrash Rajasthan Royals To Keep IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes Alive

MS Dhoni's IPL Retirement Plans Revealed; Chennai To Host 'Farewell Game' For CSK Skipper

MS Dhoni's IPL Retirement Plans Revealed; Chennai To Host 'Farewell Game' For CSK Skipper

I-League Qualifiers: Kenkre FC Rally To Beat Kerala United

I-League Qualifiers: Kenkre FC Rally To Beat Kerala United

SAFF Championship: Igor Stimac Slams India Football Team For Making 'Unnecessary Mistakes'

SAFF Championship: Igor Stimac Slams India Football Team For Making 'Unnecessary Mistakes'

Read More from Outlook

Rahul Gandhi Stopped At Lucknow Airport, Leaves After Argument With Security Staff

Rahul Gandhi Stopped At Lucknow Airport, Leaves After Argument With Security Staff

Preetha Nair / Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that there has been a systematic attack on farmers for some time now.

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Farmer leader Paramjeet Singh Pummy told Outlook that he saw Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son exiting car that mowed over four protesting farmers on Sunday.

IPL 2021: Top-two Chasing RCB Eye Sunrisers Hyderabad Scalp

IPL 2021: Top-two Chasing RCB Eye Sunrisers Hyderabad Scalp

PTI / Eyeing their first IPL title triumph, RCB are currently placed third in the pecking order with 16 points from 12 games.

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Beginning today in a 3-part series we look at the current euphoria around the Indian stock markets when experts are confused with the meteoric rise of the markets despite no comparative growth in the economy.

Advertisement