Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Stuck In Melbourne Airport After Visa Faux Pas

The medical exemption allowed Novak Djokovic to compete in Australian Open 2022 regardless of his vaccination status for COVID-19, but it wasn't everything the Serbian needed to enter Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Stuck In Melbourne Airport After Visa Faux Pas
Speculation of a possible issue with the visa emerged while Novak Djokovic was in transit and escalated with mixed messages from federal and state lawmakers. | File Photo

Trending

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Stuck In Melbourne Airport After Visa Faux Pas
outlookindia.com
2022-01-05T22:14:21+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 10:14 pm

With so much focus on getting the medical exemption he needed to fly into Melbourne to defend his Australian Open title, it seems Novak Djokovic may not have paid enough to attention to his visa. (More Tennis News)

The medical exemption allowed the top-ranked Djokovic entry to the tournament regardless of his vaccination status for COVID-19, a subject he has declined to clarify amid months of speculation he could miss the season-opening major unless he can prove he’s had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

READ: Djokovic Gets 'Special Treatment,' Sparks Debate

But it wasn't everything he needed to enter Australia, which has strict border regulations in place for the pandemic.

Melbourne’s The Age newspaper reported that Djokovic had landed Wednesday before midnight local time at Tullamarine Airport, but his entry was delayed because of a mistake with his visa application. Two hours later, local media reported he still hadn't cleared the border.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Speculation of a possible issue with the visa emerged while Djokovic was in transit and escalated with mixed messages from federal and state lawmakers.

Djokovic's revelation on social media that he was heading to Australia seeking a record 21st major title sparked some debate and plenty of headlines on Wednesday, with critics questioning what grounds the nine-time Australian Open champion could have for the exemption and backers defending his right to privacy and freedom of choice.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley defended the “completely legitimate application and process” and insisted there was no special treatment for Djokovic.

The Victoria state government-mandated that only fully vaccinated players, staff, fans and officials could enter Melbourne Park when the tournament starts on January 17th.

Only 26 people connected with the tournament applied for a medical exemption and, Tiley said, only a “handful” - estimated at about five - were granted.

The names, ages and nationalities of applicants were redacted for privacy reasons before each application for a vaccine exemption was assessed by two independent panels of experts, and Tiley noted Djokovic is under no obligation to reveal his reason for seeking one.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Novak Djokovic Melbourne Australia Australian Open Grand Slam Coronavirus COVID-19 Tennis Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: Grandstand Finish On The Cards As India Chase Series Win

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: Grandstand Finish On The Cards As India Chase Series Win

COVID-19 Cases Force Liverpool Vs Arsenal League Cup Semifinal Tie To Be Postponed

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Hits Six After Fight With Marco Jansen - WATCH

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara In Elite Club And Ajinkya Rahane's Unique Feat - Stats

Adelaide ATP 2022: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Rohan Bopanna Pair Enters Doubles Quarters

Bangladesh Stun New Zealand In New Year Special Show: Top 5 BAN Wins In International Cricket

ATP Cup 2022: Poland Beat Argentina 3-0 To Win Group D, Face Spain In Semis

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test, Day 1: Rain Forces Early Stumps, Australia 126/3

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Gets 'Special Treatment,' Sparks Debate

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Gets 'Special Treatment,' Sparks Debate

SA Vs IND, 3nd Test, Day 3: India's Lead Grows Despite Losing Wickets - Lunch Report

SA Vs IND, 3nd Test, Day 3: India's Lead Grows Despite Losing Wickets - Lunch Report

SA Vs IND: ‘It’s Foolishness,’ Gautam Gambhir On Rishabh Pant Throwing His Wicket Away

SA Vs IND: ‘It’s Foolishness,’ Gautam Gambhir On Rishabh Pant Throwing His Wicket Away

Bangladesh Script Historic First Win Against New Zealand – Statistical Highlights

Bangladesh Script Historic First Win Against New Zealand – Statistical Highlights

Read More from Outlook

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Sakoon Singh / If anything will save the human race, it is the feeling of connectedness with loved ones, the empathy and love in our darkest days—both offered and received.

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

Pallavi Chakravorty / We have more than 434 million users on Facebook in India. And, as per the numbers disclosed over the last few years, we are growing equally in Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Ajit Mohan said.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India 8 Wickets Away From Series Win

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India 8 Wickets Away From Series Win

Jayanta Oinam / Catch Day 3 highlights and scores of Wanderers Test. South Africa were 118/2 at the close of Day 3.

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Ashutosh Bhardwaj / If all validation must arrive via Insta reels and cheesy tweets, it may leave you more ins­ecure and dependent than ever. The digital matrix has turned our lives into a fake melodrama.

Advertisement