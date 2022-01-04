Australia Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Gets 'Exemption Permission' To Defend Title

Novak Djokovic looks to be heading to the Australian Open. (More Tennis News)
The top-ranked Djokovic said in a post on Instagram on Tuesday he has got “an exemption permission” to travel to Australia.
Djokovic has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the coronavirus, a requirement to play in Melbourne.
If he plays at the year’s first major, he will seek a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title. He is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20.
More to follow...