Australia Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Gets 'Exemption Permission' To Defend Title

Novak Djokovic looks to be heading to the Australian Open. (More Tennis News)

The top-ranked Djokovic said in a post on Instagram on Tuesday he has got “an exemption permission” to travel to Australia.

Djokovic has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the coronavirus, a requirement to play in Melbourne.

If he plays at the year’s first major, he will seek a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title. He is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20.

