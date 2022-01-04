Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Australia Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Gets 'Exemption Permission' To Defend Title

Defending champion and world number one Novak Djokovic looks set to play in the Australian Open after revealing he is heading to the country under a medical exemption.

Australia Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Gets 'Exemption Permission' To Defend Title
Novak Djokovic is seeking a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title. | Courtesy: Instagram (djokernole)

Trending

Australia Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Gets 'Exemption Permission' To Defend Title
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T17:26:34+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 5:26 pm

Novak Djokovic looks to be heading to the Australian Open. (More Tennis News)

The top-ranked Djokovic said in a post on Instagram on Tuesday he has got “an exemption permission” to travel to Australia.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)

Djokovic has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the coronavirus, a requirement to play in Melbourne.

If he plays at the year’s first major, he will seek a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title. He is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20.

More to follow...

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Novak Djokovic Melbourne Australian Open Grand Slam Coronavirus COVID-19 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND: Fans Divided Over Rassie Van Der Dussen’s Controversial Dismissal – VIDEO

SA Vs IND: Fans Divided Over Rassie Van Der Dussen’s Controversial Dismissal – VIDEO

ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup 2022: Four Zimbabwe Cricketers Test Positive For COVID-19

Melbourne Summer Set 1 2022: Naomi Osaka Begins New Season With Win Over Alize Cornet

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: Shadul Thakur Leaves South Africa At 102/ 4 - Lunch

ATP Cup 2022: Alexander Zverev Helps Germany Beat US 2-1, Italy Blank France 3-0

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Stuart Broad Replaces Ollie Robinson As Only England Change For Sydney Test

Avishek Dalmiya, Cricket Association Of Bengal President, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Kevin Pietersen, Former England Captain, Says 'Strict Bio-Bubbles Needs To Be Abolished'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

Sania Mirza, Ramkumar Ramanathan-Rohan Bopanna Register Contrasting Victories In Adelaide

Sania Mirza, Ramkumar Ramanathan-Rohan Bopanna Register Contrasting Victories In Adelaide

Legends League Cricket 2022: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, To Play For India Maharajas

Legends League Cricket 2022: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, To Play For India Maharajas

NZ Vs BAN, First Test: Ebadot Hossain’s 4/39 Puts Bangladesh On Top Against New Zealand

NZ Vs BAN, First Test: Ebadot Hossain’s 4/39 Puts Bangladesh On Top Against New Zealand

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 2: Shardul Thakur Fifer Stuns Protease; South Africa - 191/7 At Tea

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 2: Shardul Thakur Fifer Stuns Protease; South Africa - 191/7 At Tea

Read More from Outlook

Doomsday Is Not In The Future. It’s Here And Now

Doomsday Is Not In The Future. It’s Here And Now

Ruchir Joshi / There is going to be no 'pralay' as we have imagined in our conceptions of the apocalypse as a single mythic event.

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Thakur Fifer Stuns Proteas

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Thakur Fifer Stuns Proteas

Jayanta Oinam / After posting 202 in the first innings, India will look to dismiss South Africa for a low total. Follow live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Suchetana Ray / Amazon remains bullish on India despite narratives against its foreign origin, accusations of killing India’s kiranas and flouting FDI laws.

Advertisement