Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Gets 'Special Treatment,' Sparks Debate

The medical exemption allows Novak Djokovic entry to the season-opening Grand Slam tournament, the Australia Open, regardless of his vaccination status for COVID-19, a subject he has declined to clarify.

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Gets 'Special Treatment,' Sparks Debate
Only 26 people connected with Australian Open 2022 applied for an exemption and, only a 'handful' — estimated at about five — were granted. Novak Djokovic is one of them. | File Photo

Trending

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Gets 'Special Treatment,' Sparks Debate
outlookindia.com
2022-01-05T16:18:57+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 4:18 pm

With his medical exemption approved, Novak Djokovic may have some explaining to do when he gets to Melbourne to defend his Australian Open title. (More Tennis News)

The exemption allows the top-ranked Djokovic entry to the tournament regardless of his vaccination status for COVID-19, a subject he has declined to clarify amid months of speculation he could miss the season-opening major unless he can prove he's had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

That's a Victoria state government-mandated condition of entry for all players, staff, fans and officials entering Melbourne Park when the tournament starts on Jan. 17.

His revelation on social media that he was heading to Australia seeking a record 21st major title sparked some debate and plenty of headlines on Wednesday, with critics questioning what grounds Djokovic could have for the exemption and backers defending his right to privacy.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley defended the “completely legitimate application and process” and insisted there was no special treatment for Djokovic.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Only 26 people connected with the tennis Grand Slam event applied for an exemption and, Tiley said, only a “handful” — estimated at about five — were granted.

The names, ages and nationalities of applicants were redacted for privacy reasons before each application for a vaccine exemption was assessed by two independent panels of experts, and Tiley noted Djokovic is under no obligation to reveal his reason for seeking one.

But, he suggested, it would be “helpful” if Djokovic chose to explain it to a Melbourne public still getting over months of lockdowns and severe travel restrictions imposed at the height of the pandemic.

“I would encourage him to talk to the community about it,” Tiley said in a news conference while Djokovic was in transit.

“We have been through a very tough period over the last two years."

Australia only started to reopen its borders late last year when more than 80% of adults nationally had received two doses of an approved coronavirus vaccine.

Restrictions were further eased when that number topped 90%.

Reasons allowed for anyone applying for a vaccination exemption can include an acute major medical condition, serious adverse reaction to a previous dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or evidence of a COVID-19 infection within the previous six months.

Jaala Pulford, Victoria state's acting minister for sports, said “no one is or will be receiving special treatment because of who they are or what they have achieved professionally.”

“Lots of people in the Victorian community will find this to be a disappointing outcome, but the process is the process,” Pulford said.

“Nobody has had special treatment. The process is incredibly robust.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison initially said the decision was a matter for the government of Victoria, where Melbourne is the state capital.

“They have provided (Djokovic) with an exemption to come to Australia, and so we then act in accordance with that,” Morrison said.

“States provide exemptions for people to enter on those basis, and that's been happening for the last two years.” 

Morrison later added that if Djokovic is unvaccinated, he still needed to produce satisfactory evidence upon his arrival to support the medical exemption.

“If that evidence is insufficient, then he won't be treated any different to anyone else and he'll be on the next plane home,” Morrison said.

“And so if medical exemptions had been provided by medical professionals and that's been furnished to him as a proviso for him to get on that plane, well, that will have to stack up when he arrives in Australia.”

Morrison said there's been numerous cases in recent years where people have had to provide suitable proof to support their claims for a medical exemption, "so the circumstance is not unique.”

Djokovic tested positive for the coronavirus in 2020 after he played in a series of exhibition matches that he organized in Serbia and Croatia without social distancing amid the pandemic.

It's not inconceivable that the 34-year-old Djokovic, who finished one win short of a calendar-year Grand Slam in 2021 when he lost the U.S. Open final to Daniil Medvedev, could have been infected again.

The decision on whether to elaborate now is fully in Djokovic's court.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Novak Djokovic Melbourne Australia Tennis Australian Open Grand Slam Coronavirus COVID-19 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: Day 3 Stats Highlights Feat. Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: Day 3 Stats Highlights Feat. Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow

How Dean Elgar Helped South Africa Break An Indian Jinx At Wanderers - Stats Highlights

Adelaide International: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Rohan Bopanna Pair Enters Doubles Semis

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Jonny Bairstow’s Seventh Century Highlights Day 3 Of Sydney Test

Arif Khan, India's Beijing Winter Olympics-bound Athlete, Included In TOPS Core Group

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Spends Orthodox Christmas In Detention

Parupalli Kashyap, India Badminton Star, Out For 6 Weeks Due To Calf Muscle Injury

Melbourne Summer Set 2022: Rafael Nadal Eases Into Semifinals Without Hitting A Shot

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Advertisement

More from Sports

Desmond Haynes Appointed As West Indies Chief Selector; To Stay In Charge Until 2024

Desmond Haynes Appointed As West Indies Chief Selector; To Stay In Charge Until 2024

ICC Cricket Committee Introduces In-Match Penalty For Slow Over Rates In T20 Internationals - Full Playing Conditions

ICC Cricket Committee Introduces In-Match Penalty For Slow Over Rates In T20 Internationals - Full Playing Conditions

Punam Raut On ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Snub - 'Very Disheartening To Be Continuously Left Out'

Punam Raut On ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Snub - 'Very Disheartening To Be Continuously Left Out'

Ligue 1 2021-22: Paris Saint-Germain Bank On Kylian Mbappe For Goals Against Lyon

Ligue 1 2021-22: Paris Saint-Germain Bank On Kylian Mbappe For Goals Against Lyon

Read More from Outlook

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation. Irrespective of the fame attained by an artiste, this needs neither recedes nor diminishes.

Irrfan Khan Could Make Every Character Look Organic. He's A Loss To World Cinema, Not Just Bollywood

Irrfan Khan Could Make Every Character Look Organic. He's A Loss To World Cinema, Not Just Bollywood

Giridhar Jha / If Bollywood needed to turn over a new leaf at the outset of the new millennium with the new-age audiences showing uncanny aversion to the age-old formula films, it found a worthy flag-bearer in Irrfan Khan, writes Giridhar Jha.

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

Koushik Paul / India lost their first-ever Test match at The Wanderers as South Africa won by seven wickets to level the series 1-1. India had won the first Test at Centurion.

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Ajay Bagga / While 2022 is likely to be a mixed bag of events, the outlook for India is positive based on real estate and equity markets, but may be tempered by high commodity and fuel prices

Advertisement