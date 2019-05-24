Sushmita Sen Celebrates 25 Years Of Winning Miss Universe With Her Family And Boyfriend Rohman Shawl

25 years back, Sushmita Sen created history when she became the first Indian to be crowned Miss Universe. She celebrated this monumental achievement with her family.

Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend, Rohman Shawl, took to social media to post a throwback picture of the actress as she completed 25 years of winning the Miss Universe title. Sushmita Sen, who created history by bringing the Miss Universe title to India for the first time, described her pageant victory as the greatest earning of her life. The former beauty queen acknowledged her fellow contestants, her fans, family and friends.

She said, “Thank you God, family, friends, my children and all of you, who have consistently inspired me to keep growing and be more of my authentic self. Your wishes came pouring in and have me overwhelmed. May the universe always conspire in your favour.”