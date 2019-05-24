﻿
Home »  Website »  Society »  Sushmita Sen Celebrates 25 Years Of Winning Miss Universe With Her Family And Boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen Celebrates 25 Years Of Winning Miss Universe With Her Family And Boyfriend Rohman Shawl

As Sushmita Sen clocks 25 years to winning the Miss Universe title, the actress celebrated the monumental achievement with her family

Outlook Web Bureau 24 May 2019
Sushmita Sen Celebrates 25 Years Of Winning Miss Universe With Her Family And Boyfriend Rohman Shawl
Sushmita Sen celebrates 25 years of winning the Miss Universe crown
Sushmita Sen Celebrates 25 Years Of Winning Miss Universe With Her Family And Boyfriend Rohman Shawl
outlookindia.com
2019-05-24T13:20:28+0530

25 years back, Sushmita Sen created history when she became the first Indian to be crowned Miss Universe. She celebrated this monumental achievement with her family.

Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend, Rohman Shawl, took to social media to post a  throwback picture of the actress as she completed 25 years of winning the Miss Universe title. Sushmita Sen, who created history by bringing the Miss Universe title to India for the first time, described her pageant victory as the greatest earning of her life. The former beauty queen acknowledged her fellow contestants, her fans, family and friends.

She said, “Thank you God, family, friends, my children and all of you, who have consistently inspired me to keep growing and be more of my authentic self. Your wishes came pouring in and have me overwhelmed. May the universe always conspire in your favour.”

 

 

 

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sushmita Sen India Entertainment Beauty Pageants Society

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Robert Vadra Money Laundering Case: EC Moves Delhi HC For Cancellation Of Bail To Vadra
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters