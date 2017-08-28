The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
28 August 2017 Last Updated at 3:00 pm National

Rape Convict Dera Chief Ram Rahim Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison, Rs 30 Lakh Fine

Special CBI judge Jagdeep Singh was flown to the Sonaria's jail to pronounce the sentence.
Outlook Web Bureau
Rape Convict Dera Chief Ram Rahim Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison, Rs 30 Lakh Fine
Rape Convict Dera Chief Ram Rahim Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison, Rs 30 Lakh Fine
outlookindia.com
2017-08-28T19:28:24+0530

A special CBI court today sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to 20 years in prison after his conviction in two rape cases.

CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh pronounced two sentences of 10 years rigorous imprisonment in each of the two cases that date back to 2002, said defence lawyer S K Garg Narwana.

He said both sentences will run consecutively for a total of 20 years in jail for the flamboyant guru who has millions of followers and counts politicians as well as celebrities as his friends.

Advertisement opens in new window

Singh also fined him Rs 15 lakh in each of the two cases, of which Rs 14 lakh each would go to the two victims who were part of his sect and were coerced into having sex with him.

The defence counsel sought leniency from the court arguing that Ram Rahim was active in social work and had health issues. He said he will appeal against the orders in a high court.

The sentence was passed in a special courtroom set up inside the Sunaria jail where Ram Rahim, the 50-year-old self-proclaimed godman, is lodged since last Friday after he was convicted.

Media reports said he broke down and begged for forgiveness with folded hands when the first sentence was passed.

The judge was brought to Rohtak by a helicopter from Chandigarh and landed at a helipad near the jail located on the outskirts of Rohtak.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Haryana Punjab Dera Sacha Sauda Law & Legal Judiciary Sex Offenders CBI Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Rape National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or
  • Daily Mail (6)
Next Story : INX Media Case: CBI Questions Karti Chidambaram For Second Time
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters