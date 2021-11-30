Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Rajasthan Govt Introduces 'Back To Work' Scheme For Women

Rajasthan government has introduced a 'Back To Work' scheme for women who have had to quit their jobs due to family reasons. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday approved the scheme through which regular or work-from-home job opportunities will be provided to such women with the help of the private sector.

2021-11-30T18:17:51+05:30
Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 6:17 pm

A target to provide 15,000 jobs in three years has been fixed. Priority will be given to widows, divorcees and victims of violence, an official statement said. Those women who will not be able to do regular office job will be provided work-from-home job opportunities.

A single window system will be developed by the women empowerment directorate to help them in job facilitation. Skill and training will also be provided to women to make them employable.

Gehlot also approved financial sanction of Rs 8461.76 crore for 27 water supply projects under Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. A revised sum of Rs 485.72 crore for two other water supply projects was also alloted. In total, Rs 8947.48 crore were sanctioned, an official statement said.

The remaining 12 are other projects, the statement said. The aim is to provide drinking water through tap to 7.73 lakh households of the state.

With PTI inputs.

