Wildlife Photographer Tapan Sheth's Iconic Picture Gets Exhibited In The National Museum Of Natural History

Have you seen Asiatic lions? Of course, what a silly question! But where did you see them? Yes, many of us would say in pictures. The striking pictures of these wild cats often leave us awestruck, and our curiosity increases when we discover something unique and unusual. Many of such photographs clicked by renowned photographer and Wildlife Winner of Nature's Best Photography Asia 2016, Tapan Sheth, would leave you dumbstruck.

The majesty of his clicks can be traced from the fact that one of his pictures became the first-ever Indian click of an Asiatic lion to have had been featured internationally in the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History.

Highly acclaimed wildlife photographer Tapan Sheth, who hails from Gujarat, was able to capture the unusual at the right time and with the right vision. Usually, the lioness carries their cubs by clenching onto their neck, and most of the photographers have had been clicking the same. However, Tapan captured a rare moment where an Asiatic lioness was holding her baby with one leg. This picture defines that right patience and right momentum can help one take such strides, which may leave many amazed.

Not only this but there is a lot to his achievements; with an educational background in IT, he has extended his domain to his passion of exploring the horizons of wildlife. He is currently the director of a reputed software and web designing company: Sakshi Infoway Pvt. Ltd, which is based in Rajkot; and is actively balancing profession with passion. His photography traces each inch of the wildlife and tends to reveal the hidden mysteries of the jungle world. Also, the winner of Wildlife Reserves Singapore Group, Through The Lens 2017, has conquered the right skills needed in wildlife photography.

Incredibly many of his pictures which have been published in companies and media houses including BBC, Apple, National Geographic and Natgeo, validates his aesthetic skills. His popularity can be traced from his Instagram handle, which has 40.1K followers and features the best of his iconic clicks.

Remember, all these are not windfall gains; rather, it is the culmination of hard work, patience and endurance. He says, "there are many challenges in wildlife photography, and it takes time to understand the behaviour of any animal. The main game lies in observation and time, and one should try to narrate a story in each click."

His success can be summed in his words, "devour the failure before it devours you and lead the life with passion before you lose it."

