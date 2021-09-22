Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Dr. Aarti Bhasin Spills Reasons Why Getting A Facial Thread Lift Should Be Your Next Big Thing!

The natural and sans-surgical process of treating the skin without any injectables has been one of the renowned interests making 'Thread Lifting' the most suitable call.

Dr. Aarti Bhasin Spills Reasons Why Getting A Facial Thread Lift Should Be Your Next Big Thing!

Trending

Dr. Aarti Bhasin Spills Reasons Why Getting A Facial Thread Lift Should Be Your Next Big Thing!
outlookindia.com
2021-09-22T14:58:45+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 2:58 pm

The art of human ageing has got its beauty and bane. Though beauty is skin deep, few people who are concerned with their physical attributes often get distraught with the loosening of skin tissues and a resultant sagging appearance. This occurs due to the declined production and disintegration of collagen and elastin that makes the skin firm. Wrinkles, creases in the skin, and folds are other results of the same.  

However, treating them in today's world is not a herculean task, and you need not go under the knife. A plethora of cosmetology treatments like Dermal Fillers, Botulinum toxin, Chemical peeling, and Thread Lift have been put into practice over the years. However, the natural and sans-surgical process of treating the skin without any injectables has been one of the renowned interests making "Thread Lifting" the most suitable call. 

If performed under a proper professional with expertise and the right intellectuality, it is reported to bring the best results. One such practitioner bringing the best results from this treatment is Dr. Aarti Bhasin. She strongly recommended the practice and mentioned few interesting facts that would want the readers to get a thread lift just now! Such are:- 

1) The treatment is so versatile, it can treat in any area of the face. Specifically, one can achieve a contoured face with a single sitting procedure. This may include the eyebrow life or the entire neck to give a good chisel look. So, one may customize the treatment according to their needs.

 2) The threads are generally expected to last long for a period of a year to 16 months, depending on the body's rate of metabolism, quality, and thickness of the threads used.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

 3) It takes at least a month for a prominent display of results, but depending on the collagen production, one can experience changes within a week too!

 4) Anyone can get this treatment done, especially the ones who want an instant facial lift. Within a short time, the treatment works like magic. It also works great for people looking to correct uneven pigmentation, lines, wrinkles, gaunt facial features, or skin laxity of the face.

5) This is an absolutely safe treatment with no real risks involved. The FDA even approves it for safety and efficiency.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Outlook Spotlight

Life Coach, Mediator, Peace Activist And Humanitarian, Sayed Sayedy Talks About The Afghanistan Crisis

Life Coach, Mediator, Peace Activist And Humanitarian, Sayed Sayedy Talks About The Afghanistan Crisis

Instagram Influencer Shiwali Bhola Celebrated The 200k Followers Mark On Instagram By Distributing Food To Kids

Artist Manager Rishabh Lund Shares His Anecdote Of Musing About Setting Up The Stage Of Dreams

‘The Jurni’- A Preferred Choice Of Millennials

Golden Globe Honors Foundation Commends Global Leaders For Their Philanthropic Efforts

Actor Adarsh Singh Cheema’s Successful Run Continues After His Music Video Debut ‘Tera Fitoor’

Beginner Stock Market Traders Find Their Way To Profitability With Trading Cafe India

Mohammad Rashid Khan Creating Strides In The World Of Business

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

11th Beijing International Film Festival

11th Beijing International Film Festival

More from Outlook Spotlight

Producer Dr. Pranjal Khewalkar Says OTT Is The Best Medium To Convey Stories

Producer Dr. Pranjal Khewalkar Says OTT Is The Best Medium To Convey Stories

Roses Are Red: How Superstar Dermatologist Dr Shawana Vali Treats Redness And Rosacea

Roses Are Red: How Superstar Dermatologist Dr Shawana Vali Treats Redness And Rosacea

Mohd Zaki, A Younger Digital Marketing Specialist Arrives Up With A New Undertaking

Mohd Zaki, A Younger Digital Marketing Specialist Arrives Up With A New Undertaking

Jai Karan Walia Break The Barriers By Setting Up Courses Of Different Business Startup

Jai Karan Walia Break The Barriers By Setting Up Courses Of Different Business Startup

Read More from Outlook

Why PM Modi's US Visit Holds Key To India's Strategy On China, Afghanistan

Why PM Modi's US Visit Holds Key To India's Strategy On China, Afghanistan

Seema Guha / Apart from in-person meetings with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, PM Modi will address the UNGA and Quad summits and may share India's concerns on use of Afghanistan as a terror hub.

UK Puts Covishield Back Under Approved List: What It Means For Indian Travelers

UK Puts Covishield Back Under Approved List: What It Means For Indian Travelers

Outlook Web Desk / The updated advisory means that Indians fully vaccinated with Covishield will no longer be required to undergo compulsory 10-day self-isolation at home or declared location on entry to England.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer T Natarajan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer T Natarajan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Outlook Web Bureau / The IPL, however, said that 'tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead.'

Suspected Body Of Jawan Found In Kashmir Village Year After Militants Abducted Him

Suspected Body Of Jawan Found In Kashmir Village Year After Militants Abducted Him

Naseer A Ganai / Shakir Manzoor, 24, was abducted and killed by militants when he was returning to celebrate Eid with his family in Kashmir’s Shopian on August 2, 2020.

Advertisement