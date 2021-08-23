Crypto Investments Simplified With Unocoin

Unocoin is a platform that lets anyone buy and sell cryptocurrency. It is India’s most trusted crypto exchange. Unocoin has registered on its platform more than 40 plus crypto coins. Unocoin has an application and a web interface. The application can be downloaded from Google Play Store on any android device or the App Store on any iOS or Mac device. The three most popular coins are bitcoin, ether, USDT (US dollar tether).Unocoin also makes the whole buying and selling process easy and hassle-free. The Unocoin application's interface also supports various popular Indian languages.

The leaders we cheer for!

Unocoin was founded by Mr Abhinand Kaseti, Mr Harish B V, MrSathvik Vishwanath and Mr Sunny Ray in the year 2013.

Some facts and figures

There are a total of 1.5+ million people on Unocoin who trade over it. Unocoin now has 1.36 million registered accounts of its customers. Unocoin sees a large number of transactions via its platforms and the total number of transactions has crossed 8.5 million.

Features of Unocoin

1. Less transaction fee

Unocoin lets you buy numerous cryptos at the best rates in India. Its normal buy and sell transaction fee is only 0.7 per cent. Moreover, this is locked in price and does not alter for voluminous transactions. It is a flat fee and hence, you can choose any amount worth of transactions to go with, as per your convenience. When customers are opting to buy from Unocoinexchange directly by placing a bid or asking for an order, then there is no fee at all.

2. Saves your time

Unocoin, through its iOS and android application, offers you a simple and interactive interface. Also, a website including a pleasing user interface and experience, makes everything user friendly. For any kind of assistance that is still required, Unocoinis equipped with the fastest customer service in the industry.

3. Systematic Buying Plan

Unocoin offers an inbuilt feature that lets you buy bitcoin and ether on either a daily, or weekly or monthly basis. In case you miss out on buying your bitcoin or ether, you can opt for SBP by Unocoin. You can always check as per your convenience how much bitcoin or ether you have acquired. You can also buy more bitcoin or ether at any point in time as and when you find the time. All you need to do is keep your Unocoin INR wallet filled with the needed INR. It is from the Unocoin INR wallet that a certain amount is deducted and your bitcoin or ether wallet is credited.

4. Crypto calculator

Now, this is one of the most useful features of Unocoin. Most of the time we are only interested in how much worth of INR crypto we want to buy or sell. The crypto calculator lets you see the equivalent amount of bitcoin or ether or USDT you would buy or sell if you input your investment capacity. Simply put, assume you want to buy ethereum from Unocoin today worth 2000 INR. You can see the amount of the transaction fee and the equivalent ether that will be credited to your Unocoin ether wallet. This takes the real-time value of the currency for conversion. On top of it, you do not need to go through the whole sign up process. It can be done as a free bird too.

5. Compliant with government laid guidelines

Unocoin follows every guideline that is laid by the RBI under the guidance of the Government of India, about crypto trading platforms. These include Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Combating of Financing of Terrorism (CFT) and other obligations of regulated entities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Each Unocoin user account has to be registered, users are required to submit the required documents, complete their KYC process to start trading on Unocoin. The login of each customer happens through a two-factor authentication with the help of OTP. Each user is also notified if the login was successful or someone attempted to enter their credentials.

These are some of the top-notch reasons why Unocoin should be first in your list that should come to your mind while you think of starting your crypto investment journey.

