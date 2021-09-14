Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Actress Payal Malik Is Ready To Take The Audience By A Storm With Her Performance In The Web Series 'A Trip'

Actress Payal Malik is a social media sensation. With more than 1.8 million followers, she is one of the few influencers in India who have such a massive following.

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 5:02 pm

Everyone talks about the dark side of social media but how it helps fulfil the dreams of talented individuals is an ignored aspect. Many youngsters who dream of a glamorous career resort to social media to attract attention to their talents and skills. This helps them get acting opportunities despite not having connections in the industry. One of these young sensations is actress Payal Malik.

Actress Payal Malik is a social media sensation. With more than 1.8 million followers, she is one of the few influencers in India who have such a massive following. Payal has worked hard to get here. She is known for her makeup and beauty videos, family videos, fitness videos, and romantic videos. She began her journey with lip-syncing videos, but people loved her subtle yet stunning looks and beautiful expressions. Payal has now been signed for a web series, ‘A Trip’. The series will be aired on one of the OTT platforms soon. Payal is super excited about her role and hopes to impress her fans with her performance.

Payal also has a fitness channel on YouTube. It is called family fitness. Payal posts fitness videos and comic family videos on this channel. She is very fond of tattoos and is sporting a few on her body. Payal is just 27 but has achieved a lot in a very short period. She was born in a simple family in Hyderabad and currently lives with her family in Delhi. She is the wife of popular Instagram star Arman Malik, and they have a son Chirayu.

Netizens love their family and their equation in their social media videos. Payal’s story is a story of immense dedication and commitment. She has beaten all odds to be where she is today. Payal admits that sometimes she works for 14 hours a day on thinking concepts, creating videos, editing them, and tracking engagement. She also says that her followers help her stay motivated to continue working hard. Payal is passionate about beauty and fitness and will continue to create valuable content involving these aspects.

She mesmerized the audience with her spectacular performance in the songs Yamraj and Machis. Her moves and expressions always grab attention. People admire her innocent looks and stunning eyes.

We asked Payal about her feelings after being cast in a web series, and she told us that she has no words to express how she feels. Payal also said that she never thought that she’d become so popular to bag a role. However, Payal is also working very hard to give her best performance to keep up with the expectations of her 1.8 million fans.

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/payalmalik51/?utm_medium=copy_link.

