A Glimpse At Mumbai's Favourite Hangout Spot: Opa! Bar & Café*

In a city like Mumbai, there is a new restaurant, bar or cafe that opens almost every month. But then there are those few places that not just open but also sustain and become iconic brands. Whether it is the ambience, the scrumptious food spread, the best music or the vibe, one place that became a raging hit amongst the people of Mumbai was Opa! Cafe & Bar.

The term Opa! in Greek culture means happiness; the place was launched in November 2015. Opa! Bar & Café encapsulates the essence and expression of happiness, celebration in its very being. It is an extensive space emulating an Arabic Souk market concept with Mediterranean cuisine, focusing on the Middle East. In the last five years, this bar has become the go-to place for everyone. From birthdays to bachelorette parties, this bar has seen some of the best nights.

The place is divided into two sections. The café section primarily focuses on a dine-in experience with soft music played in the background with a dedicated space for coffee, tea, fresh fruit juice and live shawarma counters. The bar section focuses on nightlife, multiple events being hosted across the week. While the food menu is Middle Eastern cuisine, the drinks menu is a fun mix of quirky cocktails, traditional LITs, sangrias, shooters and classic drinks with novelty combinations.

When you're bored of the regular menu and want to experiment, you can visit Opa! During their food festivals, the delectable menu isn't just authentic with its taste but comes with a few fresh innovations.

What sets Opa! Apart from the other bars and cafes, you may wonder? It is a full-fledged nightlife hotspot for everyone who wants to let their hair down and have some fun. Multiple theme events covering all types of music genres Hip Hop, Commercial, Deep House, Techno etc. have being hosted over the years, for example, Aloha! Nights which had a Hawaiian theme, the iconic Bottles & Models night which was hosted every Tuesday, the memorable Sufi nights on Thursdays. Who's Ur Daddy, One Night in Amsterdam, Arabian Nights, Error, White Out (Techno) etc., over the weekend.

The place has witnessed international artists and famous Indian artists like Artbat, Fideles, Justus, Paji, Teri Miko, Jas Manak, The PropheC, Stebin Ben, Lost Stories, Anish Sood, Ankytrixx, Madoc.

