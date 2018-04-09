The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
09 April 2018 Last Updated at 6:16 pm International

Saudi Arabia To Show Films For First Time At Cannes Festival

Outlook Web Bureau
Saudi Arabia To Show Films For First Time At Cannes Festival
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, pool, File)
Saudi Arabia To Show Films For First Time At Cannes Festival
outlookindia.com
2018-04-09T18:18:01+0530

Saudi Arabia will make its first official appearance at France's Cannes film festival, submitting a selection of short films when the prestigious competition opens next month, the Saudi culture minister said today.

"We are very happy... That there will be an official participation at the Cannes festival, for the first time," Awwad Alawwad said after talks with his French counterpart Francoise Nyssen, part of an official two-day visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to France.

(AFP)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mohammed bin Salman Saudi Arabia Muslims International Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Congress Leaders Ate 'Chole Bhature' At Restaurant Before Hunger Strike, BJP Shares Picture
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters