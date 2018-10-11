﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Islamist Party Opposes Release Of Christian Woman On Death Row In Pakistan

Islamist Party Opposes Release Of Christian Woman On Death Row In Pakistan

Asia Bibi has appealed her sentence and the court earlier this week postponed ruling on the final appeal. Her lawyers say she was falsely accused.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 October 2018
Islamist Party Opposes Release Of Christian Woman On Death Row In Pakistan
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2010, file photo, Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman, listens to officials at a prison in Sheikhupura near Lahore, Pakistan.
AP Photo
Islamist Party Opposes Release Of Christian Woman On Death Row In Pakistan
outlookindia.com
2018-10-11T17:02:10+0530
Related Stories

A Pakistani extremist Islamist party is demanding the country's Supreme Court uphold the death sentence for a Christian woman convicted of blasphemy.

Asia Bibi has appealed her sentence and the court earlier this week postponed ruling on the final appeal. Her lawyers say she was falsely accused.

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik party said on Wednesday that if the court's three-judge panel frees Bibi, the judges will face "consequences". The party also says its supporters will rally on Friday to demand death for Bibi.

The charge against Bibi dates back to a hot day in 2009 when she went to get water for fellow farm workers. Two Muslim women refused to drink from a container used by a Christian.

Bibi was later accused of insulting Islam's prophet, a charge which carries the death penalty.

AP

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Islamabad Pakistan Blasphemy Pakistan: Minorities International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 3 Amrapali Directors To Be Under Police Watch In Hotel, Without Phones For Next 15 Days
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters