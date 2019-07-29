Unnao Rape Survivor Accident: BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, 9 Others Booked For Murder

A murder case was registered against Kuldeep Sengar, the BJP MLA accused of raping the Unnao girl whose car was hit by a truck on Sunday afternoon, killing two of her aunts and critically injuring the rape survivor and her lawyer. Sengar's brother Manoj Singh Sengar and 8 others have also been named in the FIR and booked for the same crime.

The complaint was filed by the girl's uncle in Rae Bareli where the truck rammed the car rape survivor's family was travelling in. They were returning from Rae Bareli prison after meeting her uncle, who is in jail in a forgery case.

The girl's mother, who also received grievous injuries in the same accident, has termed the Sunday's incident a conspiracy to wipe out her family.

"It was not an accident but a conspiracy to eliminate all of us," her mother told reporters in Unnao on Monday.

"The son of a co-accused in the case, Shahi Singh, and another youth of the village had threatened us. They said that they will deal with us," she said.

The sedan in which the four were travelling was hit by a truck at Sultanpurkheda crossing. The victim's aunt and another woman relative, who were in the car, were killed in the accident.

The lawyer is battling for life with head injuries and multiple fractures in KGMU Trauma Centre, Lucknow.

Police also said on Monday that the registration plate of the truck that hit the car carrying the rape survivor's family was scrubbed, but they have managed to retrieve the number. The truck has been impounded and the driver arrested, they said.

The girl had accused Sengar of raping her at his residence where she went along with another relative seeking a job in 2017. Sengar was arrested on April 13 last year.