Monday, Oct 11, 2021
More Than 96.75 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Provided To States And UTs So Far: Centre

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also said that over 8.43 crore unutilised vaccines are in the stock of states and UTs.

Centre says it has provided over 96.75 crore vaccine doses to the states and UTs | PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

2021-10-11T11:28:20+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 11:28 am

More than 96.75 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Over 8.43 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

(With PTI Inputs)

