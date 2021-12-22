Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Jammu And Kashmir: Four Terrorists Involved In Attack On Religious Minorities Killed, Says MoS Home Nityanand Rai

Jammu And Kashmir: The Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha said seven persons have been arrested in connection with attacks on religious minorities, while four terrorists involved in these incidents have been killed.

Jammu And Kashmir: Four Terrorists Involved In Attack On Religious Minorities Killed, Says MoS Home Nityanand Rai
MoS Home Nityanand Rai.(File photo) | PTI

Trending

Jammu And Kashmir: Four Terrorists Involved In Attack On Religious Minorities Killed, Says MoS Home Nityanand Rai
outlookindia.com
2021-12-22T15:18:22+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 3:18 pm

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a few targeted attacks on people belonging to religious minority communities by terrorists sponsored from across the border, and four terrorists involved in the incidents have been killed, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, he also said that there has been an overall decline in terrorist incidents from 417 in 2018 to 203 in 2021 (till 30th November, 2021) and the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved.

“However, there have been a few targeted attacks on people belonging to religious minority communities by terrorists sponsored from across the border,” he said.

“Seven persons have been arrested in connection with attacks on religious minorities while four terrorists involved in these incidents have been killed. Seven accused including one absconder have been charge sheeted,” he said.

The minister said a robust security and intelligence grid is in place to prevent any terrorist attack. In addition, day and night area domination, patrolling and proactive operations against terrorists are being carried out.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Besides, he said, round-the-clock checking at 'nakas' and road opening parties are being adequately augmented at strategic points to thwart any terrorist attack.

Rai also said the State Investigation Agency (SIA) has been constituted by the Jammu and Kashmir government for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism related cases.

He also said that the SIA shall be the nodal agency for coordinating with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies.

Tags

PTI Nityanand Rai New Delhi Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Counter-Terrorism Minority & Religious Terrorists Rajya Sabha Minister of State (MoS) Home Ministry National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Uttarakhand: Congress Leader Harish Rawat Says 'His Hands Tied'; Accuses Own Party Of ‘Non Cooperation’

Uttarakhand: Congress Leader Harish Rawat Says 'His Hands Tied'; Accuses Own Party Of ‘Non Cooperation’

Kolkata Restaurant Owner Cooks 'Green' Biryani With Mutton To Celebrate TMC Win

Rahul Gandhi’s Statehood Demand Falls Flat; J&K BJP Says Ladakh Always Wanted Union Territory Status

Kashmir: Sajad Lone Accuses NC Of Legitimizing ‘Grossly Unfair’ Delimitation Commission Proposal

Yearender 2021: Tourists Rush To 'Chill' In Goa As North India Freezes In Cold Wave

Omicron Covid-19: Genome Sequencing Of All Cases Starts In Delhi For Variant Detection

Against The Mob Murders

RTE Act 2009: PIL In SC Seeks Common Curriculum For School Children Across India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

Birds Of A Feather

Birds Of A Feather

Advertisement

More from India

Centre Has Initiated Disciplinary Proceedings Against Param Bir Singh: Maha Minister Informs

Centre Has Initiated Disciplinary Proceedings Against Param Bir Singh: Maha Minister Informs

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Should Hand Over Charge Until He Recovers: BJP

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Should Hand Over Charge Until He Recovers: BJP

India Conducts Successful Test Of ‘Pralay’ Ballistic Missile Off Odisha Coast

India Conducts Successful Test Of ‘Pralay’ Ballistic Missile Off Odisha Coast

'We Could Be Entering Worst Part Of Pandemic': Bill Gates On Omicron Scare

'We Could Be Entering Worst Part Of Pandemic': Bill Gates On Omicron Scare

Read More from Outlook

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

IND Vs PAK, ACT 2021, Live: Quarter 4 -- India 3-2 Pakistan

IND Vs PAK, ACT 2021, Live: Quarter 4 -- India 3-2 Pakistan

Koushik Paul / India were surprised by Japan while South Korea edged out Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2021 semifinals. IND and PAK now play for the third position. Get here live scores and updates.

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Outlook Web Desk / Is the third wave coming? In a recent Covid-19 advisory by the health ministry, states were asked to prepare themselves with a list of measures provided as Covid-19 Omicron cases spike.

Advertisement