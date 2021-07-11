Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's Health Improves In Lucknow

Also read Former UP CM Kalyan Singh Admitted To ICU, Condition Critical

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh's health condition is reportedly improving following reports of decline earlier in the week. Singh had been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in state capital Lucknow. According to a statement by the hospital on Sunday, Singh's condition has improved considerably.

"The vital parameters are under control. He is communicative with the staff engaged in his care. The senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Nephrology are taking rounds and are keeping a close watch on vital parameters and his daily investigations. Today, he is better than yesterday," the SGPGI said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

Singh, 89, who has also been the governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

It said the institute's Director Prof R K Dhiman is monitoring his treatment on a daily basis.

Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

(With inputs from PTI)

