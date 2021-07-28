Assam-Mizoram Border Clash: Death Toll Reaches 7 As Another Cop Succumbs To Injuries

The death toll from Monday's violent border clashes between Assam and Mizoram reached seven on Tuesday after another Assam policeman who had been grievously injured in the exchange of fire between police forces of the two states succumbed to his injuries.

Shyamprasad Dusat became the sixth police officer from Assam to have been killed in the inter-border clashes. Five policemen, including the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Cachar Superintendent of Police Vaibhab Chandrakant Nimbalkar, and a civilian were killed on Monday.

Dusat of 6th Assam Police Battalion succumbed to his abdominal bullet injury at Silchar Medical College Hospital, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet.



"He couldn't be operated or moved to Guwahati because of his worsening condition. I salute the brave martyr and bow in reverence. My heartfelt condolences to the family," he tweeted late on Tuesday night.

Apart from the seven deaths, 50 others, including the Cachar SP, were injured in the incident.



While Nimbalkar was taken to Mumbai by an Indian Air Force air ambulance, three others were airlifted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister paid floral tributes at Silchar to the five policemen killed in the attack.

Sarma also visited the SMCH to meet the injured and directed the doctors to ensure that they get the best treatment.

Later addressing a press conference at Silchar, the chief minister announced that Rs 50 lakh would be paid to the next of kin of those killed and a government job will also be given to a family member while those injured will be given Rs one lakh each.



He also announced that an additional one month salary will be given to all policemen deployed along the Mizoram border.



(With inputs from PTI)

