Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Amit Shah Snubs Farooq Abdullah For Advocating Talks With Pakistan; Says Will Instead Talk To J&K’s Youth

Home Minister Amit Shah said the new phase of development under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi has started in J&K, but attempts are being made by inimical elements to create hurdles.

Amit Shah Snubs Farooq Abdullah For Advocating Talks With Pakistan; Says Will Instead Talk To J&K’s Youth
Home Minister Amit Shah is on three day J&K visit.(File photo) | PTI

Trending

Amit Shah Snubs Farooq Abdullah For Advocating Talks With Pakistan; Says Will Instead Talk To J&K’s Youth
outlookindia.com
2021-10-25T16:12:50+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 4:12 pm

Lashing out at National Conference president Farooq Abdullah for advocating talks with Pakistan on Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday said he would instead talk to the youth of J&K for making it the most developed part in the country.

"I read in newspapers that Farooq Abdullah has suggested that the government should talk to Pakistan. He has a right to his opinion but we would rather talk to the Kashmiri youth," Shah said while addressing a function at the SKICC in Srinagar.

Shah who is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir—his first since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019—remotely inaugurated several development projects and laid the foundation stone of some.

"The repealing of Article 370 had only one intention -- to put Kashmir, Jammu and newly created Ladakh (Union Territory) on the path of development. You will see the fruits of our efforts by 2024," he said.

The article, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated in August 2019 and the state was bifurcated into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Shah inaugurated a 500-bed hospital at Bemina, completed at a cost of Rs 115 crore, laid the foundation stone for the Handwara Medical College, a Rs 46-crore steel girder bridge over the Ferozepur Nallah in Baramulla district and road projects worth Rs 4,000 crore, among others.

The home minister, who is on his Jammu and Kashmir visit's third day, said that those who advocate talks with Islamabad and separatists should be asked what has Pakistan done in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"Compare the development between this side and PoK. Do they have electricity, roads, healthcare and toilets. There is nothing (on the other side). You (Kashmiris) have the same rights as any other Indian," he said.

Without naming the Congress, the National Conference and the Peoples’ Democratic Party, he said while only three medical colleges were set up by the "three families which have ruled Jammu and Kashmir", Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured seven new medical colleges and these are coming up.

"Earlier, 500 youths could become doctors ... now 2,000 youths can become doctors from these new medical colleges. Nobody will need to go to Pakistan to study medicine," he said.

Shah said the schemes and the plans of the Modi government will ensure that Jammu and Kashmir will be the most developed province of the country.

He sought the cooperation of the people to realise this dream. "It is only the youth of Jammu and Kashmir who can work towards achieving this goal," he said.

Asserting that the government is aiming to wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and put an end to civilian killings, Shah said nobody would be allowed to disrupt peace and development in the Union Territory, which has a special place in Prime Minister Modi's heart.

Defending the curbs on internet services and imposition of curfew in the aftermath of abrogation of Article 370, he said that "some people would have misled the masses. Who would have been killed? The Kashmiri youth. We know how heavy the coffin of a young son is for an old man".

He said that 40,000 people have been killed in Kashmir in violence and it should stop now.

"This many people do not die even in wars. We have to come back and take Kashmir to new heights of development," he said.

The minister said Rs 12,000 crore worth of investment has already come to the Union Territory and the government aims at a total of Rs 51,000 crore by the end of 2022 to provide five lakh jobs to the local youth.

Shah said "three families" are answerable to the people for their failure to develop Jammu and Kashmir over the past seven decades.

"The new phase of development under the leadership of Modi has started in J&K but attempts are being made by inimical elements to create hurdles. I have come here to assure you that nobody will be able to create a hurdle and disrupt peace and development," Shah said.

He said a new phase of development has started and this cannot be stopped by anyone.

Listing various steps taken by the government since the formation of the BJP government at the Centre, Shah said five lakh jobs are being created in Jammu and Kashmir, while 20,000 people have been provided government jobs in the past two years.

"The three families used to say who will come and invest in J&K.... in just six months after announcing a new industrial policy, we have got an investment of Rs 7,000 crore in Jammu and Rs 6,000 crore in Kashmir and are looking forward to an investment of Rs 50,000 crore by the end of 2022, the minister said.

Targeting the "three families", he said they were asking what the government is going to give to Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have a long list of what we have given to J&K and the people know it very well but the people are demanding an answer from them as to what they have given to J&K despite ruling the erstwhile state for the past seven decades. Have you thought of anyone else other than your own family members?" Shah asked. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Amit Shah Narendra Modi Farooq Abdullah Srinagar J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Union Home Minister Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir PM Modi Pakistan Article 370 abrogation Article 35A J&K National Conference (JKNC) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

NSA Ajit Doval To Address 'Pune Dialogue On National Security'

NSA Ajit Doval To Address 'Pune Dialogue On National Security'

Congress Accuses Facebook Of Influencing Elections In India, Seeks JPC Probe

Money Laundering: ED Attaches Rs 6.84-Cr Worth Assets Of Ex-Bhagalpur ADM Jayshree Thakur

PM Modi Launches Pan India Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission From Varanasi

Explainer | Why Tripura's Karbong Tribe Is On The Verge Of Extinction

Zika Virus: Govt Sends High-Level Team To Kanpur After UP Logs First Case

Class 10 Students With A-Plus Grades To Get Seats In Courses They Pick: Kerala Education Minister

UP Govt Advert Claims State Has Most Medical Colleges, NMC Website Disagrees

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Prelude To The Festival

Prelude To The Festival

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Advertisement

More from India

Counselling Of NEET-PG Applicants Not To Begin Before SC Verdict On OBC, EWS Quota

Counselling Of NEET-PG Applicants Not To Begin Before SC Verdict On OBC, EWS Quota

J&K: Search For Militants Enters 15th Day As Firing Resumes In Poonch

J&K: Search For Militants Enters 15th Day As Firing Resumes In Poonch

India Logs 14,306 New Covid-19 Infections, Active Cases Drop To 1,67,695

India Logs 14,306 New Covid-19 Infections, Active Cases Drop To 1,67,695

HM Shah Pays Obeisance At Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple In J&K’s Ganderbal

HM Shah Pays Obeisance At Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple In J&K’s Ganderbal

Read More from Outlook

The Third Colour: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Symbol Worth Rooting For

The Third Colour: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Symbol Worth Rooting For

Varun Grover / When we say we’re standing in solidarity with someone, we’re really standing up for our own ideals, values, peace and truth, writes comic-poet Varun Grover.

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Sameer Wankhede Alleges Being Targeted Over 'Dead Mother's Religion'

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Sameer Wankhede Alleges Being Targeted Over 'Dead Mother's Religion'

Outlook Web Desk / In his affidavit submitted to the court, Sameer Wankhede refuted the allegations levelled against him, and claimed he was under a 'lurking threat of arrest'.

Manchester United, Adani, 369 Slingshot Among 9 Bidders For New IPL Teams

Manchester United, Adani, 369 Slingshot Among 9 Bidders For New IPL Teams

Soumitra Bose / The Board of Control for Cricket in India will today name the owners of two new Indian Premier League teams to play from 2022.

Explainer | Why Tripura's Karbong Tribe Is On The Verge Of Extinction

Explainer | Why Tripura's Karbong Tribe Is On The Verge Of Extinction

Priyam Shukla / Hardly 250 people belonging to 60 to 70 families remain in Karbong tribe. Their population is getting reduced fast due to intertribal marriage, poverty and lack of proper education.

Advertisement