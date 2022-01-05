Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sebi Issues Vault Manager Guidelines To Create Electronic Gold Receipts

Market regulator Sebi will issue certificate of registration for gold vault managers on the basis of proper computerised set-up for deposit, storage and withdrawal of gold. Vault managers can also issue electronic gold receipts in lieu of physical gold.

Sebi Issues Vault Manager Guidelines To Create Electronic Gold Receipts

Trending

Sebi Issues Vault Manager Guidelines To Create Electronic Gold Receipts
outlookindia.com
2022-01-05T18:13:38+05:30
Pushpita Dey

Pushpita Dey

More stories from Pushpita Dey
View All

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 6:13 pm

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has recently issued guidelines for the registration process of Vault Manager for gold. They notified that soon the regulations in the name of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Vault Managers) Regulations, 2021, will be implemented.

To apply for the certificate of registration, individuals need to fulfil the eligibility criteria as notified by Sebi. Some of the major eligibility criteria for the application process include having a minimum net worth of Rs. 50 crore and maintaining adequate infrastructure as specified by the board for the safe deposit, storage, and withdrawal of the gold. Sebi has clarified that only a corporate body based in India can apply for the registration.

Once registered as a Vault Manager, the applicants will have to pay a registration fee to the board. The applicant needs to have a proper computerised setup and security system to ensure the highest level of security for the gold. The recent notice by Sebi mentioned that the Vault Manager can only store gold in recognized vaults in the form and manner as specified by the stock exchange, and accordingly, they can create an electronic gold receipt.

“The Vault Manager shall have Data Recovery System in place to prevent loss or damage of electronic records and shall take necessary steps to maintain the quality and quantity of gold stored in the recognised vaults,” the notice states.

Individuals willing to create electronic gold receipts can place a request for the deposit of the gold with the registered Vault Managers.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The Board can terminate or suspend the certificate of the Vault Manager in case of any breach of conduct within a notice of 30 days. Similarly, the Vault Managers can surrender the certificate provided there is no pending obligation for physical delivery of gold or any other dispute related to the gold deposited in his/her vaults.

Sebi further clarifies in the notice, “If any loss is caused to the depositor or the beneficial owner by the Vault Manager in the course of providing vaulting services, the Vault Manager shall indemnify such depositor or beneficial owner in the manner as may be specified by the Board.”

Tags

Pushpita Dey SEBI Gold Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Indian Economy To Grow More Than 9% In FY2023, Predicts Report

Indian Economy To Grow More Than 9% In FY2023, Predicts Report

Multi Asset Funds: The Power Of All

I-T Refunds Worth Rs 1.50 Lakh Crore Issued Till January 3

Don’t Cap Your Yields: Invest In A Floating Rate Fund

Delhivery Limited To Invest In Falcon Autotech

Diversifying Portfolio With A Multi Asset Fund

Sensex, Nifty Gain For Fourth Session In A Row Led By Banking Shares

CIL's Capex Up 37% At Rs 10,717 Crore For April-December Period

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 Iconic Roles Played By Her In Films

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 Iconic Roles Played By Her In Films

Advertisement

More from Business

Evergrande Group Asks Bondholders To Postpone Repayment

Evergrande Group Asks Bondholders To Postpone Repayment

Chip Shortages Dampen Volvo Car Sales By 18.1% In December

Chip Shortages Dampen Volvo Car Sales By 18.1% In December

Future Group Appeals Delhi High Court's Division Bench To Terminate Amazon Arbitration

Future Group Appeals Delhi High Court's Division Bench To Terminate Amazon Arbitration

Future Group Shares Fall By 7% After Delhi High Court's Verdict

Future Group Shares Fall By 7% After Delhi High Court's Verdict

Read More from Outlook

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Ashutosh Bhardwaj / If all validation must arrive via Insta reels and cheesy tweets, it may leave you more ins­ecure and dependent than ever. The digital matrix has turned our lives into a fake melodrama.

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Sakoon Singh / If anything will save the human race, it is the feeling of connectedness with loved ones, the empathy and love in our darkest days—both offered and received.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: India Set 240-run Target

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: India Set 240-run Target

Jayanta Oinam / Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND. India start with a slender lead. The visitors are eyeing first series win in South Africa.

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

Pallavi Chakravorty / We have more than 434 million users on Facebook in India. And, as per the numbers disclosed over the last few years, we are growing equally in Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Ajit Mohan said.

Advertisement