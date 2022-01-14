Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
North Korean Hackers Stole $400 Million in Crypto in 2021, Says Report; Dogecoin Rises

The latest Chainalysis report says North Korean hackers stole crypto assets worth $400 million last year in at least seven attacks. Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin was down 2.71 per cent, while Dogecoin was up 12.88 per cent in the last 24 hours.

2022-01-14T17:00:06+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

Published: 14 Jan 2022, Updated: 14 Jan 2022 5:00 pm

Kim Jong-un headed North Korea launched at least seven attacks on cryptocurrency platforms that extracted nearly $400m worth of digital assets last year, finds a report of Chainalysis, a blockchain analysis firm. “From 2020 to 2021, the number of North Korean-linked hacks jumped from four to seven, and the value extracted from these hacks grew by 40 per cent,” mentions the report.

The research team of Chinalysis released a report on Thursday on various attacks conducted by the North Korean hackers. “These attacks targeted primarily investment firms and centralized exchanges, and made use of phishing lures, code exploits, malware, and advanced social engineering to siphon funds out of these organizations’ internet-connected “hot” wallets into DPRK-controlled addresses,” says the report.

Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) was down by 2.71 per cent and was trading at $42,611.93 in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin dominance in the global crypto market was 39.61 per cent, down by 0.19 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum's (ETH) price fall by 2.75 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $3,269.50. Binance Coin (BNB) was in the red, down by 0.74 per cent; it was trading at $481.54. Among other major coins, Solana (SOL) was down by 3.16 per cent to $147.01, while Cardano (ADA) was down by 1.76 per cent to $1.27.

Meme Coins  

The price of top meme coin by market capitalisation Dogecoin (DOGE) has spiked after a tweet from the Tesla electric-car maker's CEO, Elon Musk which says the company is accepting digital currency Dogecoin to buy Tesla's merchandise.

On January 14, Dogecoin's price was $0.1959 up by 12.88 per cent in the last 24 hours. Rival Shiba Inu was down by 2.34 per cent and was trading at $0.00003147, Dogelon Mars (ELON) was down by 4.80 per cent and was trading at $0.000001292, while Samoyedcoin (SAMO) was trading at $0.02588 and recorded a fall of 15.78 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies crossed $2.04trillion and was down by 2.48 per cent over the last day. Moreover, the total crypto market volume was $103.53 billion, down 9.69 per cent over the same period of time.

PAPPAY(PAPPAY) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 900.10 per cent; it was trading at $0.000007003 at 3:30 pm IST. On the other hand, Fesschain (FESS) witnessed maximum loss, falling 100.00 per cent; it was trading at $0.00000000003001.

Latest Update 

Sahdev Dirdo, the 10-year-old who gained internet fame after a clip of him singing “Bachpan ka Pyaar” was viral, has entered the NFT (non-fungible token), space. Dirdo's digital pieces will be sold on NFT platform nOFTEN, according to various media reports. 

Elon Musk Dogecoin Bitcoins North Korea Business Crypto
