Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Tesla To Accept Dogecoin Cryptocurrency For Merchandise Purchase

Tesla CEO Elon Musk mentioned in his recent tweet that Tesla will accept Dogecoin for various merchandise purposes.

Tesla To Accept Dogecoin Cryptocurrency For Merchandise Purchase

Trending

Tesla To Accept Dogecoin Cryptocurrency For Merchandise Purchase
outlookindia.com
2022-01-14T16:12:34+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 14 Jan 2022, Updated: 14 Jan 2022 4:12 pm

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted today that they have started accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) for merchandise payments. Previously, on December 14, he mentioned in a tweet that they might start accepting payments for merchandise purchases via DOGE crypto token. Earlier, Tesla even accepted Bitcoin for a shorter duration for selling cars. However, customers won’t be able to buy electronic vehicles using Dogecoin as of now.

Musk has been very vocal about the uses of the DOGE blockchain and has tweeted about the same several times in the past. He has even said that he will work closely with the developers of DOGE and help them.

Not only Tesla but several other major retailers and companies also accept DOGE as a payment method. Some of them are, SpaceX, Dallas Mavericks, Newegg, Kronos Advanced Technologies, Energy Electronics, AirBaltic, Snel.com, Post Oak Motor Cars, HostMeNow.org, Estate Diamond Jewellery, and others.

Gamestop announced last month that it has partnered up with Flexa, a digital payment processing company, for accepting DOGE payments. AMC theatres CEO Adam Aron too announced a few weeks back that his company will also start to accept DOGE sometime by Q1 2022.

Overall there has been a trend of accepting Dogecoin and other crypto coins for merchandise purposes and people are slowly embracing it. Earlier in September 2021, Bitpay, a crypto payments processor, and Verifone, a crypto payment hardware provider announced a partnership to allow payment via crypto as easy as payment by a debit or credit card. Bloomberg reported that this partnership could help users pay for Taco Bell’s orders using DOGE soon. However, as of January 2021, there is no update regarding this implementation.

From the Magazine

‘Laab’ In The Mountains

Play Us A Memory, Violin Man

It’s Just Numbers, Love

I, Me, Myself

Her Palace Of Dreams

Doge’s original code was based on lucky coin’s source code and it was created using a Scrypt algorithm developed by Litecoin for its consensus mechanism. There are now several use cases of DOGE and more are expected shortly.

Coinmarketcap data showed that DOGE is currently trading with gains of 17.26 per cent at $0.1993. Its trading volume jumped by a massive 205.78 per cent at $4,597,810,455.

Tags

Elon Musk Tesla Dogecoin Business Crypto
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

World Economic Forum To Host Davos Agenda Summit Online Next Week

World Economic Forum To Host Davos Agenda Summit Online Next Week

Adani Wilmar Ltd Slashes IPO Size To Rs 3,600 Crore From Rs 4,500 Crore

North Korean Hackers Stole $400 Million in Crypto in 2021, Says Report; Dogecoin Rises

Ola Electric To Open Final Payment Window On January 21

TCS Board Approves Rs 18,000 Crore Share Buyback: What Does It Mean For Investors?

Centre Would Not Want The Consequences Of Not Extending GST Compensation On Their Conscience: TN FM P Thiaga Rajan

Now, a Greener India

ABFRL To Acquire 51% Stake In Brand Masaba

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Clive Lloyd, Windies Cricket Great, Knighted; Eoin Morgan Gets CBE

Clive Lloyd, Windies Cricket Great, Knighted; Eoin Morgan Gets CBE

Top 10 BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor 2022

Top 10 BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor 2022

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex, Nifty Snap 5-Day Winning Streak Dragged By HDFC, Axis Bank

Sensex, Nifty Snap 5-Day Winning Streak Dragged By HDFC, Axis Bank

Commerce Minister Urges Global VC Funds To Focus On Startups In Smaller Cities

Commerce Minister Urges Global VC Funds To Focus On Startups In Smaller Cities

Jack Dorsey Says Block Inc Building An Open Bitcoin Mining System

Jack Dorsey Says Block Inc Building An Open Bitcoin Mining System

Passenger Vehicle Sales Drop 13% In India In December: Report

Passenger Vehicle Sales Drop 13% In India In December: Report

Read More from Outlook

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Rukmini S. / Younger people do not have much progressive beliefs; a 2017 survey found that one-third of young people opposed inter-caste marriage.

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

Ashutosh Sharma / Recent defections from the BJP have dealt a blow to its otherwise bright poll prospects in the eastern UP despite the air being thick with anti-incumbency in the western part of the state

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / India lost a golden chance to end their winless Test series run in South Africa after losing the third and final match at Newlands.

Mahasweta Devi: The 'Mashi' Who Wrote Fearlessly About Caste, Class And Patriarchy

Mahasweta Devi: The 'Mashi' Who Wrote Fearlessly About Caste, Class And Patriarchy

Ina Puri / Memories of my Mashi alternate from childhood days wrapt in her vivid storytelling, to the presence of the activist and writer Mahasweta Devi, who gave voice to the marginalised

Advertisement