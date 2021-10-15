Advertisement
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Deal Or No Deal

Increasingly, brands are collaborating with social media influencers for promotions and marketing. But, not all such tie-ups are dealmakers. Three content creators share their experiences

Deal Or No Deal

Trending

Deal Or No Deal
outlookindia.com
2021-10-15T13:17:35+05:30
Sneha Kanchan

Sneha Kanchan

More stories from Sneha Kanchan
View All

Published: 15 Oct 2021, Updated: 15 Oct 2021 1:17 pm

When Australia-based creator couple Archana and Sudarshan Hebbar started Hebbar’s Kitchen with a simple WordPress blog around 2015, they didn’t know they would attain celeb status in a matter of few years. Today, Hebbar’s kitchen is a thriving food channel spread across major social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and Instagram with over 11 million followers.

Over the years, they were approached by several small brands for collaboration and endorsements but it was a deal with Veeba Food in 2017 that set the business ball rolling for them.

“We were thrilled! We always saw ads on TV but never thought that one day we would be doing something similar with brands,” says Sudarshan Hebbar, an IT professional who moonlights as the channel’s videographer.

Related Stories

Crisis In The Middle

It, however, didn’t take long for them to realise what really were the deals all about. “We realised it wasn’t something for us to be emotional about. I figured out that to showcase a 15 to 30-second video on social media channels, brands had to shell out lakhs. I understood why brands were coming to publishers (like them) and we laid down some ground rules,” he adds.

While the ground rules have made them picky, their location makes the deals tricky. “We make sure to try a brand before posting about it,” says Archana. Once they find the brand and the product satisfactory, different recipe ideas featuring the product are shared with the brand for its approval. It isn’t easy for brands to send samples to them from India, they say. But that isn’t something they’re ready to compromise on.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

“At the initial stages of the deal, brands say yes to everything but at the final day of the launch, they come up with last-minute changes,” says Sudarshan. But there have been times when he has put his foot down and stuck strictly to the initial agreement.

“Dealing with brands is not easy,” he states matter-of-factly. “They have a different mindset and we have a different one. Sometimes, the mindsets don’t gel and we just have to let it go,” he adds.

One of the dealbreakers for the Hebbars’ was a tie-up with a vegetable sanitiser brand. “The brand wanted the video to look like an ad, but that’s not what we do. For us, our recipes are at the heart of our videos and we plug the brand products very subtly in between,” Sudarshan says.

While the pandemic hasn’t ended yet, Hebbar’s Kitchen’s deal with the vegetable sanitiser brand sure did. “It didn’t work out at the end of the day as there were major disagreements,” says Sudarshan.

Back home, Anupriya Kapur, a Gurugram-based blogger and fitness enthusiast, echoes one of the points that Archana made. The single mom, who creates content around fitness, lifestyle and travel for her over 2 lakh followers on Instagram, says that she doesn’t endorse anything that she doesn’t use.  

For instance, body shapers are something that she a fitness enthusiast doesn’t believe in. “I am a believer in activities and in movements. So, such conflicts are always there,” she says.

Kapur says that if a product is being used at her home, she is okay being the face of it. "If my son eats something or I eat something, I don't mind endorsing that. But how can I endorse something that I don’t consume,” she adds.

While friends caution her about losing out on big deals because ‘everyone does it’, she knows what she wants and what she is doing. “Somewhere, you make a choice. And, that's my parameter,” she says.

Renowned dietician Swati Bathwal doesn’t take on brand deals at all. Close to 30 brands approach her every month through Instagram, LinkedIn and email for brand endorsements but she hasn’t said yes to any of them.  

“I will not endorse any product until and unless I believe in it. As long as it’s natural and coming directly from the source, I’m happy. I’d rather promote a farmer than a multinational company and make the profits go to them,” she says.

Becoming a celebrity or creating a business model wasn’t on her mind when she began her journey on social media. “I just wanted people to know about what they were eating, whether it was right and how the freshness of the food they ate impacted their health,” she says.

“Instead of endorsing a specific brand that sells, say, olive oil and which also sells two of three other kinds of oils, I would rather tell people to buy a specific kind of product. For instance, if they’re looking to buy olive oil, I’d tell them that it has to be in a dark glass bottle, should be labelled correctly and should be cold-pressed,” she further adds.

She also gets into the moral and ethical dissonance with the same brand selling two diametrically opposite products. “A company that produces edible vegetable oil or refined oil that is going to cause them (consumers) heart attacks is also going to sell them oats? What’s the point? You promote heart attack and then you say how to recover from it,” Bathwal says.  

 “I say ‘no’ because then I’m liable to work according to them (the brands) and I’m not sure if they are the people I want to be working for because I know what is right,” she adds.

A dietician and public health expert with over 12 years of experience, Bathwal primarily speaks from a medical standpoint. She has been accredited by a number of international associations related to nutrition and that comes with its own set of responsibilities. She says she has to make sure that the product that she is actually supporting is genuine. “If I don’t know anything about the product, how can I recommend it to anybody?” she asks.

Promoting packaged products (fruit juice in this case) is one other thing that doesn’t sit well with Bathwal. “At home, fresh juices go bad quickly. How can it be fresh on the supermarket shelf? Is that going to be healthy for somebody who consumes it? How can I promote that product?” she asks.  

Tags

Sneha Kanchan Instagram Influencer Marketing Food Food & Beverages Online Movies/Videos Facebook Instagram Youtube YouTuber Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Asian Shares Rise After Technology-Powered Rally On Wall St

Asian Shares Rise After Technology-Powered Rally On Wall St

Nippon Steel Sues Japan Business Partner Toyota Over Patent

US Unemployment Claims Fall To Lowest Level Since Pandemic

WhatsApp To Roll Out End-To-End Encryption On Chat Backups

Four Reasons Why Your Income Tax Refund May Have Got Delayed

Not A Market For Everyone

FDA Panel Debates Lower-Dose Moderna COVID Shots For Booster

US Reaffirms Support For Easing WTO Rules On COVID Vaccines

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Advertisement

More from Business

LinkedIn To Shut Down In China

LinkedIn To Shut Down In China

Exports Rise 21.44 Per Cent To $54.06 Billion In September, Imports Rise 70 Per Cent

Exports Rise 21.44 Per Cent To $54.06 Billion In September, Imports Rise 70 Per Cent

Rupee Spikes 11 Paise To 75.26 Against The Dollar

Rupee Spikes 11 Paise To 75.26 Against The Dollar

Urban Company Slashes Commission On Beauty Service Providers To 25 Per Cent

Urban Company Slashes Commission On Beauty Service Providers To 25 Per Cent

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri Has Created New Fault Lines On Uttar Pradesh’s Political Turf

Lakhimpur Kheri Has Created New Fault Lines On Uttar Pradesh’s Political Turf

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / The Lakhimpur Kheri incident may not dent the BJP’s electoral prospects in UP too much, it will make a difference in terms of perception.

Deal Or No Deal

Deal Or No Deal

Sneha Kanchan / Increasingly, brands are collaborating with social media influencers for promotions and marketing. But, not all such tie-ups are dealmakers.

IPL 2021 Final: Meet CSK's X-Factor - Shardul Thakur

IPL 2021 Final: Meet CSK's X-Factor - Shardul Thakur

Koushik Paul / Chennai Super Kings have found a dependable bowling all-rounder in Shardul Thakur. The Mumbai man will have a big role to play in the IPL 2021 final vs KKR.

Lakhimpur Violence: A Young Girl Lost Her Doting Father When Her Marriage Was On The Cards

Lakhimpur Violence: A Young Girl Lost Her Doting Father When Her Marriage Was On The Cards

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Nachhatar Singh’s daughter and sons deplore their farmer father’s death during the October 3 incident.

Advertisement