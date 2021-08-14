Building’ A House’ To Help People Make ‘A Home.’

Owning a house is the fulfilment of a dream for most people. Nahar Group, a reputable real estate firm, is helping many people to realise their dreams by not just providing them a home but offering them a congenial environment with building society and community choices. In this endeavour, the company is also taking extreme care to protect the environment for ensuring good living conditions.

Sukhraj Nahar was just 16-year-old when he came to Mumbai in 1973 from his village Bhinmal in Rajasthan. He did not have a place to live. Helped by friends, with great difficulty he finally found a place to stay, but the experience made young Nahar understand the importance of having a secured roof over one’s head. That was the turning point in his life which he converted into a business opportunity and set out to fulfil the need and dream of every Mumbaikar to own a house or a flat.

The man behind the Nahar Group, the Founder and CMD, Sukhraj Nahar is a visionary, mastermind and creator, all rolled into one. He knew the very importance of a home -- constructed living spaces -- to address the growing need to live an improved and enhanced lifestyle. He is driven by the vision that a family not only needs a house, but also a holistic living. His trademark ability lies in creating townships offering sustainable living spaces with modern amenities and making it a special place to spend the lion’s share of one’s time with loved ones. His futuristic approach and concept have proven to be a game-changer in the real estate arena.

Nahar Group gives special attention to the motto that the homes they make are for families to live in for a lifetime. His dreams fuelled with passion laid the foundation to soar and become as we all know today, the ‘Nahar Group,’ a leader in prime residential, industrial and commercial development in Mumbai. Nahar started in 1973, and developed over 20 million square feet of prime residential and commercial real estate in Mumbai at pockets such as Bandra, Santacruz, Parel, Worli, Mulund, Ambernath, etc. Then, the group moved to Ahmedabad, Pune, Chennai and then Rajasthan, the home state of the founder. His vision was to provide a home for everyone and, with this vision had led the group to make major land acquisitions at Chandivali way back in the 1980s. Today Nahar Group, under the able leadership and guidance of Sukhraj Nahar, has earned the tag of one of India’s trustworthy real estate brands.

A thinker and a creator, Sukhraj Nahar envisaged the need to create a development that offered all-inclusive living in an integrated and self-sustainable city. A concept ahead of its time, it has proved to be a game-changer in the real estate arena. His vision was to provide a development that was futuristic and yet never went out of relevance. A vision that is in step with the lifestyle today. He has always delivered projects on his promises across all his offerings. Over the years, he has worked on many of his visionary projects including his flagship project - Nahar’s Amrit Shakti, the first integrated township in Chandivali in Mumbai’s Andheri East.

Today, the Chandivali Township boasts over 40 high-rise towers across approx. 125 acres of lush green landscape with more than 4,000 happy families, including NRIs. Nahar’s Amrit Shakti has a world-class leisure and sports clubhouse - `Nahar’s Nectarfield’, spread across an area of approx. 4645 sq. meters/ 50,000 sq. ft. The infrastructure created around Nahar’s Amrit Shakti comprises Nahar International School, Nahar Medical Centre, Nahar Business Centre, Jain Temple, Supermarket and Shopping Avenue.

The Olivia project, located opposite a multi-level and world-class sports & leisure clubhouse in Nahar’s Nectarfield, is spread across approx. 50,000 sq ft area and supports 7-fully functional sports courts with professional standards offering football (practice-turf), Basketball, Cricket (practice-pitch), Badminton, Squash and Tennis.

The Government’s Impetus

One of the reasons for success, Sukhraj Nahar says is the change in the government’s attitude towards real estate over the years. The introduction of RERA and GST, besides state and central government support, were much-needed momentum to the real estate sector. RERA and GST has led to a consolidation in the industry by pushing unreliable developers out of the system. “With these regulations, the industry is going back on the road to recovery, benefitting both the customer and industry at large. Another booster came from the Central government on setting up Rs 25,000 crore alternative investment fund as a revival package for stalled projects,” says Sukhraj Nahar.

Giving Back to Society

In line with his belief that society deserves to be paid back in right earnest, Sukhraj Nahar set up SB Nahar Foundation and Trust. He strongly believes that ‘right to education’ is like a seed to develop a generation with values and principles for the lifetime. Nahar Group runs six primary schools in the rural areas of Rajasthan today. A strong believer in the creation of NextGen - manifesting the right principles, right values & ethics to pursue their ambition worldwide – Sukhraj Nahar established The Nahar International School for crafting achievers of tomorrow.

The Nahar Group has also set up a 82-bed state-of-the-art-mini-multi-specialty Nahar Hospital in his hometown Bhinmal in Rajasthan. The group has also set up modern, state-of-the-art research centres in Bhinmal and Ahmedabad. The hospital provides medical services to the rural villages adjacent to Bhinmal. During the lockdown, Mr Nahar took special care to provide food to stranded labourers and migrant workers at the Chandivali township project site. Nahar Group has vaccinated its entire construction workforce of over 300 people.

The Philanthropy in Him

Known as the man with a Golden Heart, Sukhraj Nahar, is a philanthropist with a firm belief in ‘Giving back to Society.’ “Even today, my guiding inspiration comes from my early days when I had no roof over my head. And I set out on a mission. It’s still alive. I was fortunate to achieve what I set out to do, and as a gesture of gratitude to the society which has given me so much abundance, I desire to share it with the community. I build homes for them. The joy is immeasurable,” says Sukhraj Nahar.

Trusts and Institutions founded by him include: Sukhraj Babulal Charitable Trust, Sukhraj Babulal Nahar Charitable Hospital & Research Centre and Shantidevi Babulal Nahar Charitable Trust. Sukhraj Nahar is also recognised for his philanthropic contributions.

The Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) in recognition of his aptitude and capabilities has entrusted to him the responsibility of Vice Chairman of Mumbai Zone. Sukhraj Nahar has constructed prominent Jain temples in Mumbai and Rajasthan.

His Contributions worth Recognition

His efforts and contribution to the Indian real estate sector have been duly recognised. Sukhraj Nahar was conferred India’s Most Admired Business Leader Award by White Page International. Some of the other recognitions include Man Of The Year from Accommodation Times, ‘Oneness of Mahavir’ and ‘Mahatma’ Award by The Times of India for his contributions in the field of social work, Achiever Award in recognition of his commendable contribution to the industry by HDFC Realty, and a special citation from The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for his help in handling the situation in the aftermath of the unprecedented rains and floods in Mumbai on 26/27th July 2005.

Nahar Group identifies itself with the words: ‘Experience and Excellence’. He has ensured that the Nahar Group is sensitive to consumers’ needs and aspirations and gives them value for money. As a result, it has earned the trust and established a long-standing relationship with their customers. That is the reason for the growth of the Nahar family, which has been exponential. And this is just the beginning.

