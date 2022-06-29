After 2 Years Of Hiatus, Train From Toronto To New York Resumes

Gather your adventure spirit and hop onto Amtrak’s Maple Leaf Train. The train will begin its journey from Toronto’s Union Station and a few other stations in GTA and will drop you at New York City’s Penn Station. For the last two years, the train was out of service due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Amtrak is a railroad company in collaboration with VIA Rail which connects Toronto and Ontario with New York. It takes approximately 12 hours and 30 stops. In a report, Michael Acosta, VIA Rail’s Senior Director, Commercial Affairs said,” After two years of pandemic, people are eager to travel again this summer, and the Maple Leaf experience allows passengers on both sides of the border to book a beautiful vacation and travel beyond Toronto on VIA Rail trains that can connect them right across Canada.”

In a press release, Roger Harris, Amtrak’s Executive Vice President, Marketing and Revenue and Chief Commercial Officer said,” On board the Maple Leaf, customers can experience some of the best views in the country through the beautiful Hudson River Valley, New York’s wine country, and the incredible gorges of the Finger Lakes region, before crossing the US/Canadian border near the dramatic spectacle of Niagara Falls.”

However, with coronavirus still looming in the air, passengers have to follow certain covid-19 travel rules. It has been marked mandatory for passengers to wear masks once they enter Canada. Passengers who are not US citizens have to be fully vaccinated against covid-19 with either US FDA or other vaccines approved by the WHO. When returning from Canada, passengers have to download ArriveCAN app.

Tickets for Maple Leaf Train are available on Amtrak or VIA Rail websites. It will cost you around $400 (Rs 31,592 approximately).

