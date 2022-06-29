Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

After 2 Years Of Hiatus, Train From Toronto To New York Resumes

Passengers who are not US citizens have to be fully vaccinated against covid-19 with either US FDA or other vaccines approved by the WHO

After 2 Years Of Hiatus, Train From Toronto To New York Resumes
It takes approximately 12 hours and 30 stops Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 1:58 pm

Gather your adventure spirit and hop onto Amtrak’s Maple Leaf Train. The train will begin its journey from Toronto’s Union Station and a few other stations in GTA and will drop you at New York City’s Penn Station. For the last two years, the train was out of service due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Amtrak is a railroad company in collaboration with VIA Rail which connects Toronto and Ontario with New York. It takes approximately 12 hours and 30 stops. In a report, Michael Acosta, VIA Rail’s Senior Director, Commercial Affairs said,” After two years of pandemic, people are eager to travel again this summer, and the Maple Leaf experience allows passengers on both sides of the border to book a beautiful vacation and travel beyond Toronto on VIA Rail trains that can connect them right across Canada.”

In a press release, Roger Harris, Amtrak’s Executive Vice President, Marketing and Revenue and Chief Commercial Officer said,” On board the Maple Leaf, customers can experience some of the best views in the country through the beautiful Hudson River Valley, New York’s wine country, and the incredible gorges of the Finger Lakes region, before crossing the US/Canadian border near the dramatic spectacle of Niagara Falls.”

Related stories

'You Can Spot Trains Even While Standing On A Road Here'

Show And Tell: A Slow Ride To The Queen Of Hills On The Toy Train

Passengers On This Train Have Been Travelling Free Of Cost For The Past 73 Years

However, with coronavirus still looming in the air, passengers have to follow certain covid-19 travel rules. It has been marked mandatory for passengers to wear masks once they enter Canada. Passengers who are not US citizens have to be fully vaccinated against covid-19 with either US FDA or other vaccines approved by the WHO. When returning from Canada, passengers have to download ArriveCAN app.

Tickets for Maple Leaf Train are available on Amtrak or VIA Rail websites. It will cost you around $400 (Rs 31,592 approximately).

To know more about rules and regulations, click on the link here.

Tags

Travel Travel Travel & Tourism Toronto New York City Train Canada
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

GST Council Clears Changes In Tax Rates Of Some Goods And Services On First Day Of Two-day Meeting

GST Council Clears Changes In Tax Rates Of Some Goods And Services On First Day Of Two-day Meeting

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday