Women’s World Cup 2022: Pakistan Inch Bangladesh By 7 Runs, Stay Unbeaten In Warm-up Games

Fatima Sana and Aliya Riaz shone as Pakistan women defeated Bangladesh women by 7 runs (DLS method) at Lincoln Green on Wednesday to cap off their warm-up fixtures of Women’s World Cup 2022 on a high. (More Cricket News)

With the win over Bangladesh in their second warm-up game, Pakistan ensured they enter Women’s World Cup 2022 main event without losing any practice matches. In the first game, the side had defeated hosts New Zealand by 4 wickets at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln on February 27. India and England are the other two teams who won their both practice games.

Talking about the game on Wednesday, Pakistan women opted to bat first and scored 199/7 as rain forced the game to be reduced to 42 overs a side. Javeria Khan (44 off 62) and Aliya Riaz (45 not out off 50) helped Pakistan reach the fighting total.

In return, Bangladesh got bundled out for 194 in 41.2 overs. Fargana Hoque (71 off 95) and Rumana Ahmed (30 off 36) were the only fighting batters for the side. For Pakistan, Fatima Sana, who has scored 29 off 33 in first innings returned 4/47 while Nashra Sandhu scalped three for 22.