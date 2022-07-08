Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic Beats Cameron Norrie To Reach 8th Final At All England Club

Defending champion Novak Djokovic fought back from a set down to beat Cameron Norrie in their gentlemen's singles semi-final on Friday and reached his eighth Wimbledon final. (More Tennis News)

Djokovic, 35, thus sets up a final against Nick Kyrgios on Sunday. The top-ranked Serbian will aim for his fourth straight Wimbledon title — and seventh overall.

Norrie, 26, was playing his first Grand Slam semifinal and the Briton surprisingly broke Djokovic three times in the first set. But the ninth seed didn’t manage a single break point after that.

From 3-3 in the second set, 20-time Major winner took control by winning 11 of the next 13 games to take a 2-0 lead in the fourth.

Novak Djokovic has won the last three titles at the All England Club. And this was his 27th win in a row.

It will be the 32nd Grand Slam title match for Djokovic, breaking a tie for the men’s record he shared with Roger Federer.

Unseeded Kyrgios advanced to his first Grand Slam final when Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament Thursday with an abdominal injury.

On Saturday, Wimbledon will get a first-time ladies' singles champion when Elena Rybakina meets Ons Jabeur.

Rybakina, who was born in Russia, can become the first Grand Slam champion for Kazakhstan.

Jabeur is the first Arab woman and first African woman ever to reach this stage at one of the four biggest tournaments in tennis. The Tunisian advanced to the final with a semi-final win over good friend Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 on Thursday.

Rybakina followed that match on the Centre Court with a straight-sets (6-3, 6-3) win over 2019 champion Simona Halep.

This will be the first Wimbledon final since 1962 between two women both making their debuts in a major final.

(With agency inputs)