A blockbuster clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday (June 4) will decide one of the French Open 2024, men's singles semi-finalists. Alcaraz is a two-time Grand Slam champion while Tsitsipas is a Roland Garros runner-up. Expect a clay-court slugfest in Paris. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)
Here's all you need to know about the Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas, Roland Garros match:
Preview
"Playing against Carlos [Alcaraz] will ignite my internal flame," Stefanos Tsitsipas declared once. "I want to go out and show everyone what I've achieved.”
At the grand setting of Court Philippe Chatrier -- Stade Roland Garros' centre court -- on Tuesday, Tsitsipas will have another chance to test the Spaniard's mettle. But it will be easier said than done.
The first time these two young guns met on the tour as professionals, at the US Open 2021, Alcaraz was only 17 and 55th in the ATP Rankings. At New York's Flushing Meadows, the teenager conquered his senior pro, then world number 3, and continues to build on it. This burgeoning rivalry will get another chapter on Tuesday.
On Paris' hallowed red dirt, Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas go head to head with the winner earning a place in the French Open 2024 semi-finals.
Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas head-to-head record
They have met five times, and Carlos Alcaraz has a 5-0 lead in the head-to-head records. In their most recent meeting, at the same stage last French Open, the Spaniard defeated the Greek 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5).
When is the French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas quarter-final match?
The French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas quarter-final match is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4. The match is expected to start at 11:45 pm IST, after the Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov match.
Where will the French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas quarter-final match be played?
The Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, French Open 2024 match will be played on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Where can you watch the French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas quarter-final match?
The French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas quarter-final match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming is available on the SonyLiv (both app and website).
Elsewhere...
The 123rd edition of the French Open can watch one -- Eurosport (in more than 50 countries, including England), CCTV (China), Nine (Australia), Sky (New Zealand), CJ Media (South Korea), ESPN (Latin America), BeIn Sports (North Africa, Middle East, Asia), SuperSport and Canal+ (Sub-Saharan Africa), Wowow (Japan), RDS (Canada), etc.