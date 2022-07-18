Rishabh Pant’s Five Best Knocks In India Colours

Rishabh Pant once again showed why he is one of the most destructive batters in the world in modern-day cricket. His blistering maiden ODI century on Sunday helped India beat England in the third ODI and also clinch the series. (More Cricket News)

Known for his wide range of shots along with his risk-taking ability in pressure situations, Pant’s counter-attacking approach coupled with his cautious batting makes the southpaw a match-winner on any given day.

From his hundred against England in his debut Test series to his exploits against Australia in Australia over the years, Rishabh Pant has become any India captain’s go-to man when it comes to overseas bilateral series.

With 108 games in India colours and close to 4000 international runs, Rishabh Pant has become a nemesis to some of the best bowlers in the world. Let’s take a look at some of his match-saving innings since his international debut in 2017.

114 Vs England (5th Test) At The Oval – 2018

It was during the fifth Test on India’s tour of England in 2018. Chasing in excess of 450 runs, India were 121/5 with Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari all back in the hut. Rishabh Pant was thrown into the lion’s den early in his career. Playing in his debut Test series, the southpaw joined hands with KL Rahul to revive the Indian innings with both batters notching hundreds. With the series already lost, Pant’s fighting 114 off 146 balls gave birth to a new talent who would rule in the coming years. Although India were bowled out for 345 and lost the game by 118 runs, Pant’s attacking batting display at The Oval at a strike rate of close to 80 was enough to announce himself at big stage.

159 Not Out Vs Australia (4th Test) At SCG – 2019

By 2019, Rishabh Pant had made his name as one of India’s explosive batters in the circuit. Batting first in the fourth Test against Australia in Sydney, Pant showed what he brings to the table for any captain in the world. Batting at fifth down, Pant’s attack with defence caught everyone’s eye and along with Cheteshwar Pujara, the Delhi boy stitched together 89 runs for the sixth wicket en route to his second Test ton. While Pujara was out for 191, Pant remained unbeaten on 159 not out in India's first innings total of 622/7 declared. He also became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a century Down Under. The match ended in a draw.

97 Vs Australia (3rd Test) At SCG – 2021

Another Rishabh Pant masterclass in Australia. Chasing a massive 400-plus target in the second innings of the third Test in Sydney in 2021, Rishabh Pant’s concentration and defence frustrated the Australian bowlers. With the top three batters gone at 102, India chose to send Pant ahead of usual no.5 and the southpaw didn’t disappoint. Although he couldn’t get a century as he did two years ago at the very same ground, but Pant’s 118-ball 97 played a big role in India saving the Test match. India also won the historic Test series in Australia.

146 Vs England Vs England (5th Test) At Edgbaston – 2022

Rishabh Pant once again led India’s fightback in the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston. Batting first, India were 98/5 on Day 1, but Rishabh Pant’s counter-attacking century off just 89 balls helped India recover from a top-order collapse. Pant’s 146 off 111 balls was laced with 15 boundaries and a six, and he stitched a 222-run sixth wicket stand with Ravindra Jadeja. Pant’s ton was also the fastest by an Indian wicketkeeper in Tests. It was Pant's second Test century in England, and fourth away from home.

125 Not Out Vs England (3rd ODI) at Old Trafford – 2022

The tour of England this year will be memorable for Rishabh Pant. After his swashbuckling ton in the rescheduled fifth Test against England, the Delhi lad once again showed why is a big match player on Sunday at Old Trafford in the series-deciding third ODI. Chasing 260 to win the match and series, India were once again in a spot of bother at 72/4 with Reece Topley removing the trio of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in quick succession. However, Pant came to India’s rescue once again. His maiden ODI ton and a 133-run stand with Hardik Pandya stabilised the Indian innings. With a wide array of strokes at his disposal, Pant went about his task in a professional manner, rarely looking in any sort of discomfort. Pant mixed his aggression with caution and remained unbeaten on 125, helping India overhaul the target with 47 balls to spare and win the series.