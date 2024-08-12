Other Sports

Jason Tatum Will Not Make Snap Decision On 2028 Olympic Games In Los Angeles

Jayson Tatum is not going to discount playing for the United States at the 2028 Olympics, despite limited minutes this time around

Jayson Tatum (r) celebrates with his gold medal
Jayson Tatum (r) celebrates with his gold medal
info_icon

Jayson Tatum is not going to discount playing for the United States at the 2028 Olympics, despite limited minutes this time around. (More Sports News)

Tatum, a star of the NBA last season with the all-conquering Boston Celtics, had to settle for a bench role at the Paris Games.

He played 11 minutes in Saturday's gold medal game as Team USA saw off hosts France to take the Olympic crown for a fifth straight time.

Tatum did not play at all in two of the USA's games – the group-stage and semi-final meetings with Nikola Jokic's Serbia.

But that does not necessarily mean he would not want to feature for Team USA at the Los Angeles Games in four years.

"It was a tough personal experience on the court, but I'm not going to make any decision off [of] emotions.

"If you asked me right now if I was going to play in 2028, it is four years from now and I [would have] to take time and think about that.

"So I'm not going to make any decision based off how this experience was or how I felt individually.

"A lot of people text me and reached out and said 'Make sure this fuels you,' which I appreciate. There's a lot of people that care about me.

"I think the tough part is yes, you can use things to fuel you, but I'm still human.

"I've sacrificed and put a lot into this game and work really, really hard. So in the moment it is tough. You're not necessarily worried about fuelling for November or [whenever] the [NBA] season is, but like I said, it's something I'm going to take away from this and learn from this experience.

"It's definitely challenging and humbling at the same time."

Success in the men's basketball was one of 40 golds Team USA scooped at the Paris Games, as they topped the medal table with 126 overall (44 silver, 42 bronze).

China placed second overall, matching Team USA's tally of golds but collecting just 27 silver and 24 bronze. 

France might have fallen short in the basketball but they enjoyed a brilliant Games overall to finish fifth.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Bavuma Laments Running Out Of Time As West Indies Hold On For Draw
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test: South Africa, West Indies Settle For A Draw In Rain-Hit Opening Match
  3. Buchi Babu Tournament 2024: Schedule, Groups, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  4. MCA, Mumbai Teams Discuss Issues, Challenges Ahead Of 2024-25 Season
  5. Women's T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Seek United Nations Help To Keep Hosting Rights
Football News
  1. Durand Cup 2024 Wrap: Punjab FC Beat Mumbai City 3-0, Chennaiyin FC Triumph Over Assam Rifles
  2. Heerenveen 0-1 Ajax, Eredivisie: Robin Van Persie Starts Reign With Opening Day Defeat
  3. Arteta Confident Calafiori Will Improve Arsenal After Impressive Debut
  4. Liverpool Looking To Strengthen Squad, Says Arne Slot Amid Martin Zubimendi Links
  5. Roma's Tammy Abraham Says 'It Is My Season' After Injury Layoff
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  2. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  3. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  4. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather LIVE Updates: 14 Dead In Rajasthan Rains, Traffic Snarls In Delhi, Gurugram Amid Downpour
  2. SC Asks Punjab Govt To Persuade Protesting Farmers To Remove Tractors At Shambu Border
  3. Delhi Traffic Advisory: Several Roads To Be Closed On Aug 13 For Independence Day Rehearsals | Full List
  4. SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Against Govt Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam
  5. Delhi HC Grants Ex-IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Protection From Arrest In Fake Identity Case
Entertainment News
  1. Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal Starrer ‘Sector 36’ To Arrive On Netflix In September
  2. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Enjoy Sunday Potluck With New Parents Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal; See Pics
  3. 'Coke Studio' Fame Pakistani Musician Haniya Aslam Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest
  4. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  5. Did You Know? Shah Rukh Khan's Signature Pose Has A Saroj Khan Connection To It, Actor Reveals Details
US News
  1. Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk | What's On Agenda
  2. Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know
  3. Love Is Blind Star Izzy Zapata Accused Of Cheating By Girlfriend Shelby Webb | Instagram Drama Explained
  4. How Jane Birkin’s Vintage Style Is Making A Modern Comeback With Bag Charms
  5. Gracie Mae Thompson Missing: How A Viral Teen Disappearance Became A Possible Scam In Texas | Explained
World News
  1. Bangladesh Unrest: Statue Of Pak's 1971 Surrender Vandalised; Tharoor Slams 'Anti-India' Vandals
  2. Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk | What's On Agenda
  3. Police Call Off Strike In Bangladesh; Set To Join Work Today
  4. Unauthorised' Helicopter Crashes On Hotel Roof In Australia, Killing Pilot
  5. Uganda Garbage Dump Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 21, Rescue Ops Underway
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN Tests: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Play Duleep Trophy; Bumrah To Be Rested - Report
  2. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  3. Bihar: 7 Dead As Scuffle Among Kanwariyas Leads To Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet
  6. Paris Olympics Day 16: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  7. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  8. Weather LIVE Updates: 14 Dead In Rajasthan Rains, Traffic Snarls In Delhi, Gurugram Amid Downpour