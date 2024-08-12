Jason Tatum Will Not Make Snap Decision On 2028 Olympic Games In Los Angeles

Jayson Tatum is not going to discount playing for the United States at the 2028 Olympics, despite limited minutes this time around. (More Sports News)
Tatum, a star of the NBA last season with the all-conquering Boston Celtics, had to settle for a bench role at the Paris Games.
He played 11 minutes in Saturday's gold medal game as Team USA saw off hosts France to take the Olympic crown for a fifth straight time.
Tatum did not play at all in two of the USA's games – the group-stage and semi-final meetings with Nikola Jokic's Serbia.
But that does not necessarily mean he would not want to feature for Team USA at the Los Angeles Games in four years.
"It was a tough personal experience on the court, but I'm not going to make any decision off [of] emotions.
"If you asked me right now if I was going to play in 2028, it is four years from now and I [would have] to take time and think about that.
"So I'm not going to make any decision based off how this experience was or how I felt individually.
"A lot of people text me and reached out and said 'Make sure this fuels you,' which I appreciate. There's a lot of people that care about me.
"I think the tough part is yes, you can use things to fuel you, but I'm still human.
"I've sacrificed and put a lot into this game and work really, really hard. So in the moment it is tough. You're not necessarily worried about fuelling for November or [whenever] the [NBA] season is, but like I said, it's something I'm going to take away from this and learn from this experience.
"It's definitely challenging and humbling at the same time."
Success in the men's basketball was one of 40 golds Team USA scooped at the Paris Games, as they topped the medal table with 126 overall (44 silver, 42 bronze).
China placed second overall, matching Team USA's tally of golds but collecting just 27 silver and 24 bronze.
France might have fallen short in the basketball but they enjoyed a brilliant Games overall to finish fifth.