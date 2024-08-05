Football

Premier League: Midfield Reinforcements Not Liverpool's Only Transfer Concern, Says Arne Slot

Liverpool are the only club in the Premier League yet to make a signing ahead of Slot's first season at the helm, following close to nine years under Jurgen Klopp

arne slot-paris-olympics-liverpool
Arne Slot has overseen three wins from three games on Liverpool's tour of the United States
info_icon

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says acquiring a top-class defensive midfielder is not the Reds' only concern as they continue to await their first signing of the transfer window. (More Football News)

Liverpool are the only club in the Premier League yet to make a signing ahead of Slot's first season at the helm, following close to nine years under Jurgen Klopp. 

Klopp's final season in charge saw the Reds implement a midfield rebuild, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch arriving.

However, as Liverpool's title challenge fell away in the final weeks of the season, pundits questioned why they had not replaced Fabinho following his move to Al-Ittihad. 

Arne Slot insists he is still expecting improvements from his Liverpool side - null
English Premier League: Slot Seeking Improvements From Liverpool Squad Despite Pre-Season Success

BY Stats Perform

Klopp's side conceded more goals (41), allowed more expected goals against (46.18 xGA) and faced more shots (414) than eventual champions Manchester City or runners-up Arsenal, and they have continued to be linked with a move for a defensive midfielder.

Slot, however, has pointed out there are several positions in which they are keen to strengthen, saying: "I think Ryan Gravenberch did really well in that position and we have other options as well. 

"The best way to judge it is when we have all the players back and we still haven't.

"But a club like Liverpool always keeps its eye open to see what's available, players that can strengthen the squad and that is what we – [sporting director] Richard [Hughes] mostly –are looking to do but that is not particular to one position. 

"We constantly evaluate the squad, where can we do something and what do we have?"

info_icon

Trent Alexander-Arnold played a hybrid role for much of Klopp's final season, drifting into a central midfield position from his usual right-back role.

He is one of several players to see their futures questioned since Klopp's departure, but Slot is certain he will play a key role for the Reds in 2024-25.

"We didn't speak about his commitment," Slot says. "We only spoke about the way I wanted him to play and how he could fit into that style. 

"He was mainly focused on the Euros at the moment we spoke and I saw some clips showing me that he looks really fit and sharp. I can't wait to see him train.

"But some others did quite well, so it is interesting to see if the others come back then the level goes up even more.

"We have a good platform to build from and not just because of this tour. Jurgen left this squad in a very good place, I said that before. Now it is up to us to keep performing like Liverpool did for so many years."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Did Shakib Al Hasan Stand With Bangladesh Protests And Thanked Students? Viral Video Fact Check
  2. ICC Monitoring Bangladesh Crisis, Women's T20 World Cup In Limbo
  3. Pakistan Super League Set To Clash With IPL Next Year
  4. Suresh Raina Continues To Get Taste Of Success Outside Cricket Field
  5. ICC Player Of The Month: India's Washington Sundar Nominated For July Along With Gus Atkinson
Football News
  1. Premier League Transfer News: West Ham Confirm Niclas Fullkrug Signing
  2. Chelsea To Face Braga Or Servette In Europa Conference League
  3. Mary Earps Targets A 'Few More Trophies' At PSG After Man Utd Exit
  4. Joao Neves Joins PSG From Benfica On Five-Year Deal
  5. Rodri Deserves Ballon D'Or After Revolutionising Defensive Midfield Role, Says Lucas Leiva
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  3. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  4. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: Shocking Sight Of Dog Carrying Headless Baby Witnessed In Rohini
  2. 'Hindus Slaughtered': BJP MP Suvendu Warns Incursion Of 1 Crore Bangladeshi Refugees In Bengal
  3. Bangladesh Protest: India's Border With Neighbouring Country On 'High' Alert Amid Unrest; PM Modi Briefs Cabinet
  4. India Suspends All Train Services To Bangladesh Indefinitely
  5. Kerala: 3 Diagnosed With Amoebic Brain Fever After Bathing In Pond; Health Minister Issues Advisory
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
  2. Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan And Sajid Nadiadwala Come Together For 'Housefull 5'-Report
  3. 'You Have Truly Changed My Life': Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday Wish For 'Baiko' Genelia D'Souza
  4. Madhuri Dixit To Reportedly Play Serial Killer In Nagesh Kukunoor's 'Mrs Deshpande'
  5. Rimi Sen Finally Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours: Got Fillers, Botox, PRP Treatment Done, Nothing Else
US News
  1. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
  2. Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do
  3. Can You Spot AI-Generated Text? OpenAI's New Tech Might Help—Or Not!
  4. Hurricane Debby Makes Landfall in Florida, Transforms Into Category 1 Hurricane Posing Flood Threats
  5. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
World News
  1. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
  2. Bangladesh Protests: President Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia Hours After Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Lands Near Delhi
  3. Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do
  4. Did Shakib Al Hasan Stand With Bangladesh Protests And Thanked Students? Viral Video Fact Check
  5. Can You Spot AI-Generated Text? OpenAI's New Tech Might Help—Or Not!
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Protests: President Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia Hours After Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Lands Near Delhi
  2. Kishore Jena At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Round On TV And Online
  3. Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Top 5 Quotes From 'The Fastest Man On The Planet', Noah Lyles
  5. Weather News: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  6. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For August 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs