Premier League: Midfield Reinforcements Not Liverpool's Only Transfer Concern, Says Arne Slot

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says acquiring a top-class defensive midfielder is not the Reds' only concern as they continue to await their first signing of the transfer window. (More Football News)
Liverpool are the only club in the Premier League yet to make a signing ahead of Slot's first season at the helm, following close to nine years under Jurgen Klopp.
Klopp's final season in charge saw the Reds implement a midfield rebuild, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch arriving.
However, as Liverpool's title challenge fell away in the final weeks of the season, pundits questioned why they had not replaced Fabinho following his move to Al-Ittihad.
Klopp's side conceded more goals (41), allowed more expected goals against (46.18 xGA) and faced more shots (414) than eventual champions Manchester City or runners-up Arsenal, and they have continued to be linked with a move for a defensive midfielder.
Slot, however, has pointed out there are several positions in which they are keen to strengthen, saying: "I think Ryan Gravenberch did really well in that position and we have other options as well.
"The best way to judge it is when we have all the players back and we still haven't.
"But a club like Liverpool always keeps its eye open to see what's available, players that can strengthen the squad and that is what we – [sporting director] Richard [Hughes] mostly –are looking to do but that is not particular to one position.
"We constantly evaluate the squad, where can we do something and what do we have?"
Trent Alexander-Arnold played a hybrid role for much of Klopp's final season, drifting into a central midfield position from his usual right-back role.
He is one of several players to see their futures questioned since Klopp's departure, but Slot is certain he will play a key role for the Reds in 2024-25.
"We didn't speak about his commitment," Slot says. "We only spoke about the way I wanted him to play and how he could fit into that style.
"He was mainly focused on the Euros at the moment we spoke and I saw some clips showing me that he looks really fit and sharp. I can't wait to see him train.
"But some others did quite well, so it is interesting to see if the others come back then the level goes up even more.
"We have a good platform to build from and not just because of this tour. Jurgen left this squad in a very good place, I said that before. Now it is up to us to keep performing like Liverpool did for so many years."