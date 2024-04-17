Football

Manchester City Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: All You Need To Know

Erling Haaland's Manchester City take on Real Madrid in the second-leg of the UCL quarter-final. Here's all you need to know about the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 match - head-to-head record, venue and live streaming details

Advertisement

Photo%3A%20AP%2FManu%20Fernandez
Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
info_icon

Reigning UEFA Champions League holders Manchester City welcome 14-time winners Real Madrid in what promises to be a mouth-watering second leg tie at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. (More Football News)

The first leg in Madrid last week was a cracker of a contest, with both sides going toe-to-toe in an exhilarating slugfest at the Santiago Bernabeu. City scored three goals in the first leg but lacked their usual dominance in the tie as Real made a contest of it, as the La Liga side fought their way back.

Pep Guardiola, who has in the past fought against Real in the El Clasico, said that his team did not fear the them. He said, “No I don’t fear them (Real Madrid). But I respect them a lot. I have faced them many times. I’m not going to talk great things about them, and give you my opinion. I respect Real Madrid. And if I say I’m scared of them, I would be false.”

Advertisement

Phil Foden, right, scored for Manchester City - Nick Potts/PA
UEFA Champions League: We Are More Stable – Pep Guardiola Hails Man City’s Development In Europe

BY Stats Perform

However, the Spanish coach knows that Real can be dangerous side on the counter especially with the involvement of Brazilian, Vinicius Junior. Moreover, they have Jude Bellingham too, to frustrate the Premier League table-toppers.

Head-to-head

Manchester City have faced Real 11 times in the UCL with City winning 4 to Real's 3. 4 games were drawn.

Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League quarter-finals return leg be played?

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, England and will kick off at 12:30 am IST on Thursday, April 18.

Advertisement

On which TV channel will the matches be telecast live?

The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will the match be live streamed?

The match will live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

    Advertisement

    WATCH

    Advertisement

    PHOTOS

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Latest Stories
    1. Vikram Birthday Special: 5 Best Films Of 'Chiyaan' To Rewatch Today
    2. KKR Vs RR: Jos Buttler's Ton Helps Rajasthan Royals Pull Off Joint-Highest Run Chase In IPL History - As It Happened
    3. Sports World LIVE: Nepal Trump Saudi Arabia In ACC Premier Cup, March Into Semi-Finals Unbeaten
    4. Ram Navami Celebrations In Ranchi: Intersections Of Religion And Politics
    5. Elections 2024 LIVE: Campaigning Ends For Phase 1 Of LS Polls; EC Asks Bengal Guv To Not Visit Cooch Behar On Voting Day
    6. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far
    7. Copenhagen's Historic Old Stock Exchange Engulfed In Flames, Spire Collapses: No Injuries Reported