Manchester City Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: All You Need To Know

Reigning UEFA Champions League holders Manchester City welcome 14-time winners Real Madrid in what promises to be a mouth-watering second leg tie at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. (More Football News)
The first leg in Madrid last week was a cracker of a contest, with both sides going toe-to-toe in an exhilarating slugfest at the Santiago Bernabeu. City scored three goals in the first leg but lacked their usual dominance in the tie as Real made a contest of it, as the La Liga side fought their way back.
Pep Guardiola, who has in the past fought against Real in the El Clasico, said that his team did not fear the them. He said, “No I don’t fear them (Real Madrid). But I respect them a lot. I have faced them many times. I’m not going to talk great things about them, and give you my opinion. I respect Real Madrid. And if I say I’m scared of them, I would be false.”
However, the Spanish coach knows that Real can be dangerous side on the counter especially with the involvement of Brazilian, Vinicius Junior. Moreover, they have Jude Bellingham too, to frustrate the Premier League table-toppers.
Head-to-head
Manchester City have faced Real 11 times in the UCL with City winning 4 to Real's 3. 4 games were drawn.
When and where will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League quarter-finals return leg be played?
The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, England and will kick off at 12:30 am IST on Thursday, April 18.
On which TV channel will the matches be telecast live?
The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where will the match be live streamed?
The match will live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India.