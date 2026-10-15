PSG Stun City 4-2 As Erling Haaland's Brace Goes In Vain At Etihad Stadium

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 15 October 2026 5:17 pm

Paris Saint-Germain produced a clinical performance to defeat Manchester City 4-2 in their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league-phase clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, October 14. The visitors took control with three first-half goals, as Désiré Doué opened the scoring in the 13th minute before Ousmane Dembélé doubled their advantage two minutes later. Vitinha extended PSG’s lead in the 32nd minute, leaving City with a mountain to climb after the break. Erling Haaland sparked hopes of a comeback with a 53rd-minute header, but Maghnes Akliouche restored PSG’s three-goal cushion in the 62nd minute. Haaland struck again in the 75th minute, completing his brace, but City could not find another breakthrough despite late pressure. PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov also denied Ferran Torres from the penalty spot as the French champions secured an impressive away victory. Roma vs Real Madrid