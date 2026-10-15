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PSG Stun City 4-2 As Erling Haaland's Brace Goes In Vain At Etihad Stadium

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Paris Saint-Germain produced a clinical performance to defeat Manchester City 4-2 in their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league-phase clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, October 14. The visitors took control with three first-half goals, as Désiré Doué opened the scoring in the 13th minute before Ousmane Dembélé doubled their advantage two minutes later. Vitinha extended PSG’s lead in the 32nd minute, leaving City with a mountain to climb after the break. Erling Haaland sparked hopes of a comeback with a 53rd-minute header, but Maghnes Akliouche restored PSG’s three-goal cushion in the 62nd minute. Haaland struck again in the 75th minute, completing his brace, but City could not find another breakthrough despite late pressure. PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov also denied Ferran Torres from the penalty spot as the French champions secured an impressive away victory. Roma vs Real Madrid

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Man City vs PSG UEFA champions league football highlights-
PSG supporters and players celebrate at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Man City vs PSG UEFA champions league football highlights-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts after PSG's Maghnes Akliouche scored their fourth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Man City vs PSG UEFA champions league football highlights-Gianluigi Donnarumma
Manchester City's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saves a penalty kick during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Man City vs PSG UEFA champions league football highlights-Maghnes Akliouche
PSG's Maghnes Akliouche, right, scores their fourth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Man City vs PSG UEFA champions league football highlights-PSGs Achraf Hakimi
PSG's Achraf Hakimi heads the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Man City vs PSG UEFA champions league football highlights-
PSG supporters cheer during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Man City vs PSG UEFA champions league football highlights-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center right, talks to his team mates after PSG's Vitinha scored their third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Man City vs PSG UEFA champions league football highlights-Ousmane Dembele
PSG's Ousmane Dembele, right, celebrates with PSG's Vitinha after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Man City vs PSG UEFA champions league football highlights-PSGs Desire Doue
PSG's Desire Doue celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Man City vs PSG UEFA champions league football highlights-Rayan Cherki
Manchester City's Rayan Cherki is challenged by PSG's Vitinha during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Man City vs PSG UEFA champions league football highlights-Nasser Al-Khelaifi
Nasser Al-Khelaifi, left, the president of Paris Saint-Germain looks on as Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of Manchester City gestures before the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

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