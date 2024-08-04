English Premier League: Manchester United Owners 'Eager' To Do Business, Says Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag has said that Manchester United's new leadership team are "eager" to complete more transfer business ahead of the new Premier League season. (More Football News)
Ten Hag's side concluded their pre-season tour of the United States on Saturday, losing 3-0 to Liverpool in South Carolina, making it three losses from their last five fixtures.
Both Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof were replaced at half-time due to injury, with Harry Maguire also missing the encounuter as a precaution.
New £52million arrival Leny Yoro is expected to miss the first three months of the season after picking up an injury against Arsenal.
Rasmus Hojlund is also set to be sidelined until September, with United expected to dip back into the transfer market to bolster their squad.
Ten Hag has registered his interest in Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, but have yet to come to an agreement with the defensive pair.
However, Ten Hag is confident that football director Dan Ashworth, technical director Jason Wilcox and new chief executive Omar Berrada are working hard with new co-owners, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos, to get deals done.
“It is always difficult to say,” said Ten Hag, when asked if he expected to make changes to his squad in the next fortnight.
“We hope. We are always looking and this new leadership team is really eager to do business and to make deals. They are on it.
“But we have to wait if the timing is there and if the opportunities are there.”
United face rivals Manchester United in the Community Shield at Wembley next weekend, hopeful of replicating their FA Cup success over Pep Guardiola's side in May.
With Hojlund out and Bruno Fernandes returning to training next week, Ten Hag trialled Jadon Sancho in the number nine position against Liverpool.
Sancho, who notched five goal contributions in 14 league appearances on loan at Borussia Dortmund last season, struggled against Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah.
The 24-year-old managed an expected goals (xG) of 0.05 from his one shot, but impressed in his build-up play, registering 13 passes in the final third, a total only bettered by Casemiro (14).
“If Jadon wasn’t an option we wouldn’t have played him there,” said Ten Hag on playing Sancho instead of Marcus Rashford in that position against City.
“Marcus has done it before and it is definitely an option but I think he is more productive from the left, when he is coming inside.”