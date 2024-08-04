Football

English Premier League: Manchester United Owners 'Eager' To Do Business, Says Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag has said that Manchester United's new leadership team are "eager" to complete more transfer business ahead of the new Premier League season

Erik Ten Hag spotted pitchside
Erik ten Hag has said Manchester United's owners are 'eager' to do business in the transfer window
info_icon

Erik ten Hag has said that Manchester United's new leadership team are "eager" to complete more transfer business ahead of the new Premier League season. (More Football News)

Ten Hag's side concluded their pre-season tour of the United States on Saturday, losing 3-0 to Liverpool in South Carolina, making it three losses from their last five fixtures. 

Both Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof were replaced at half-time due to injury, with Harry Maguire also missing the encounuter as a precaution.

New £52million arrival Leny Yoro is expected to miss the first three months of the season after picking up an injury against Arsenal. 

Rasmus Hojlund is also set to be sidelined until September, with United expected to dip back into the transfer market to bolster their squad. 

Ten Hag has registered his interest in Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, but have yet to come to an agreement with the defensive pair. 

However, Ten Hag is confident that football director Dan Ashworth, technical director Jason Wilcox and new chief executive Omar Berrada are working hard with new co-owners, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos, to get deals done.

“It is always difficult to say,” said Ten Hag, when asked if he expected to make changes to his squad in the next fortnight.

“We hope. We are always looking and this new leadership team is really eager to do business and to make deals. They are on it.

“But we have to wait if the timing is there and if the opportunities are there.”

United face rivals Manchester United in the Community Shield at Wembley next weekend, hopeful of replicating their FA Cup success over Pep Guardiola's side in May. 

With Hojlund out and Bruno Fernandes returning to training next week, Ten Hag trialled Jadon Sancho in the number nine position against Liverpool. 

Sancho, who notched five goal contributions in 14 league appearances on loan at Borussia Dortmund last season, struggled against Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah.

The 24-year-old managed an expected goals (xG) of 0.05 from his one shot, but impressed in his build-up play, registering 13 passes in the final third, a total only bettered by Casemiro (14). 

“If Jadon wasn’t an option we wouldn’t have played him there,” said Ten Hag on playing Sancho instead of Marcus Rashford in that position against City. 

“Marcus has done it before and it is definitely an option but I think he is more productive from the left, when he is coming inside.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Vandersay Rips Through India As Sri Lanka Snatch Series Lead
  2. Sri Lanka Tour Of England: Zak Crawley, Dillon Pennington To Miss Test Series
  3. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Beat India By 32 Runs, Take Unassailable 1-0 Lead In Series
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Highlights: Men In Blue Go Down By 32 Runs As Hosts Take Lead In Series
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL Series Decider
Football News
  1. Serie A: Federico Chiesa Told To Find New Club 'As Soon As Possible' By Thiago Motta
  2. English Premier League: Slot Seeking Improvements From Liverpool Squad Despite Pre-Season Success
  3. English Premier League: Manchester United Owners 'Eager' To Do Business, Says Erik Ten Hag
  4. English Premier League: Alvarez 'Absolutely Man City's Player', Says Guardiola Amid Atletico Links
  5. Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid: Victor Double Gives Flick First El Clasico Win
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics: Paolini, Errani Claim Historic Gold With Impressive Comeback Win
  2. Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Completes Career Golden Slam After Gold Medal Glory
  3. Washington Open 2024: Marie Bouzkova Upsets Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final
  4. Paris Olympics Day 9, Top Pic: Novak Djokovic Wins Elusive Gold Medal On Phillipe Chatrier
  5. Paris Olympics: Emotional Novak Djokovic Put 'Everything On Line' To Secure Gold Medal
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh Wonders About Final Curtain As Indian Hockey Team Eyes Semifinal Glory At Paris 2024
  2. Hockey India Complain About GB Goalie's 'Video Tablet', Amit Rohidas Red Card At Paris 2024
  3. India Vs Great Britain, Quarter-Final: PR Sreejesh's Incredible Save, Priceless Celebration At Paris Olympics Sends Internet Into Frenzy - Watch
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Dhanraj Pillay Applauds PR Sreejesh, Hopes For India To Win Gold
  5. IND VS GB, Men's Hockey QFs Paris Olympics 2024: Clinical India Beat Great Britain In Shoot-Out To Enter Semifinals - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K BJP To Celebrate 5th Anniversary Of Article 370 Abrogation With Rally; PDP, DPAP To Protest
  2. Delhi Police Arrested Parsvnath Landmark CEO Sanjeev Jain After Chasing For 60 Km
  3. Mayawati Opposes Supreme Court’s Verdict On SC Sub-classification
  4. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Kin Alleges SP Leaders Offered Money To Settle Case; BJP Delegation Pays Visit
  5. TMC Directs Minister To Resign After Video Of Abusing Female Officer Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan And Chiranjeevi Donate To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Victims Of Wayanad Landslides
  2. 'Indian 2' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Kamal Haasan Starrer
  3. Dalljiet Kaur Files FIR Against Nikhil Patel On The Ground Of 'Cruelty'-Report
  4. Did Ayushmann Khurrana Exit Meghna Gulzar’s Film With Kareena Kapoor Khan? Here's What We Know
  5. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 9: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
US News
  1. 10 Things You Should Have To Become A Flight Attendant
  2. Italian Gymnast's Cheese Love Goes Viral After Olympic Success
  3. Hollywood Is Turning Towards An Anti-Aging Supplement. How Helpful It Is?
  4. Joe Rogan’s ‘Burn The Boats’: The Comedy Special Everyone’s Talking About For All The Wrong Reasons
  5. 'Sandwich With A Claw' Is New Yorkers’ Current Favorite Chicken Sandwich. Here’s Where To Find
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Shells Israeli Military Site; Houthis Claim Attack On Cargo In Gulf Of Aden
  2. 10 Things You Should Have To Become A Flight Attendant
  3. Italian Gymnast's Cheese Love Goes Viral After Olympic Success
  4. Jordan's Top Diplomat To Make Rare Visit To Iran As Regional Tensions Soar
  5. Hollywood Is Turning Towards An Anti-Aging Supplement. How Helpful It Is?
Latest Stories
  1. TN BJP Chief Takes Dig At DMK Ministers Stating Conflicting Opinion On Lord Ram | Who Said What?
  2. Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert Till Aug 7; Rescue Op for 45 Missing People Continues; 114 Roads Blocked
  3. IPS Officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary Takes Over As Director General Of BSF
  4. Imane Khelif Vs Janjaem Suwannapheng, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Boxing Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's 66kg Bout
  5. Leo Monthly Horoscope For August 2024: Check The Full Prediction
  6. Another 17-Year-Old Behind Wheels Kills 1, Injures Another In Kanpur; Horrifying Visuals Surface
  7. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Akhilesh Yadav Demands DNA Test Of Accused; Nishad Chief Meets Victim; Bakery Bulldozed
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs